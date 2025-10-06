Health: A Political Choice – The Future of Health in a Fractured World

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health: A Political Choice – The Future of Health in a Fractured World to launch at the World Health Summit• Amid intensifying global fractures, health is where the effects of conflict, climate pressures and economic shocks are felt first. It is also where the solutions for resilience, equity and prosperity must begin.• Health: A Political Choice – The Future of Health in a Fractured World is the seventh in a series of titles produced with the support of the World Health Organization.• The publication launches during the World Health Summit in Berlin, Germany, on 12-14 October, under the theme of “Taking Responsibility for Health in a Fragmenting World”.As global responses show signs of faltering at the very moment they are needed most, the world’s established multilateral frameworks are struggling to address converging threats. Commitments on health are too often fragmented, siloed or overshadowed by geopolitical rivalries, leaving critical gaps in preparedness, prevention and protection. As the United States steps back from multilateral leadership, the challenge of forging collective action has become all the more urgent.Despite this fracture there are positive paths forward, as local action, regional cooperation, scientific innovation and cross-sector collaboration show what can be achieved. From advancing the Pandemic Agreement and strengthening universal health coverage, to embedding health into climate and development finance, new approaches are taking root.Health: A Political Choice – The Future of Health in a Fractured World, edited by Ilona Kickbusch and John Kirton, explores these areas in depth, highlighting where science, governance and community action are aligning to build resilience, restore trust and secure a healthier, more sustainable future.The publication opens with introductions from WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, United Nations deputy secretary-general Amina J Mohammed, and Achim Steiner, former administrator of the United Nations Development Programme.Bringing together leading voices from across governments, multilateral institutions, academia and civil society, contributions address the urgent need for cooperation in areas such as planetary health, pandemic preparedness, health equity, information integrity and scientific innovation. A special section, curated by Jeremy Farrar, assistant director-general, Health Promotion, Disease Prevention and Care Division, WHO, focuses on the critical importance of science, research, innovation and technology in global health. Sania Nishtar, CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, underlines the vital importance of establishing a new global architecture to ensure equitable and effective infectious disease response, while Alain Berset, secretary general, Council of Europe, warns of the need for legal safeguards as vaccine and public health misinformation rapidly spread.The publication showcases Global South leadership in health, with strong voices including Jean Kaseya, director-general, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, who calls for a shift in the centre of global health towards Africa. On the vital importance of vaccine sovereignty, Nicaise Ndembi, Africa Regional Office, International Vaccine Institute, lays out the path for a truly equitable approach to health security. Dinesh Arora, principal health specialist, Asian Development Bank, emphasises the vital connection between health and multilateralism And renowned Singporean academic and diplomat Kishore Mahbubani suggests how China and India can shape a new era of health governance.Industry leaders are also featured, reflecting the vital role of public–private collaboration, alongside insightful contributions from the Ministers of Health of South Africa, the Philippines, Brazil and Indonesia.Overall, the publication highlights that although the challenges we face are profound – from the climate crisis to conflict – innovation, solidarity and effective governance in global health can turn today’s fractures into the foundations of a fairer future.Health: A Political Choice – The Future of Health in a Fractured World is an official publication of the Global Governance Project produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization. The Global Governance Project is a joint initiative between GT Media Group, a London-based publishing company, the Global Governance Program based at the University of Toronto, and the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva. View Health: A Political Choice – The Future of Health in a Fractured World online at https://bit.ly/hapc2025 Twitter: @GloGovProj

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.