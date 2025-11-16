The ROOT Brands Achieves Major Milestone,#1922 on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Through the leadership of Dr. Christina Rahm and Clayton Thomas, The ROOT Brands has risen to the ranks of the Inc. 5000, earning national recognition. Rising with Purpose — ROOT Brands Named to the INC 5000

Recognition Underscores Company's Remarkable Growth in Global Health and Wellness Market

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Root Brands , a fast-growing health and wellness company, has been ranked #1922 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses. The company grew from $ 3 million to $ 61 million in revenue over four years, driven by patented detox technology and innovative wellness products.“Our recognition on the Inc. 5000 reflects our commitment to improving global health through natural detoxification and advanced wellness solutions,” said Clayton Thomas, Founder and CEO of The Root Brands. “We are focused on making high-quality wellness products available to people around the world.”Patented Technology Supporting Strong Market GrowthThe Root Brands’ rapid rise is supported by the scientific work of Dr. Christina Rahm, Chief Science Officer. She has created more than 20 patent-pending formulations and holds seven approved patents. Her water-soluble clinoptilolite technology is designed to support advanced cellular detoxification.This technology is the foundation of the company’s leading product system, The Trinity, which includes:•Clean Slate for detoxification•Zero-In for mental clarity• Restore for cellular and gut supportTogether, these products offer a simple three-step wellness system that has attracted over 220,000 customers in more than 90 countries.Cure the Causes Registered PhilosophyDr. Rahm’s Cure the Causes philosophy, officially trademarked in July 2025, focuses on addressing the underlying causes of health concerns rather than simply managing symptoms. This approach has been translated into 27 languages and has contributed to the growth of an international wellness movement.Leadership Team Driving Company MomentumThe combined leadership of Clayton Thomas and Dr. Christina Rahm has created a strong balance of business strategy and scientific innovation. Their partnership has positioned The Root Brands as a unique competitor in the wellness industry.Franklin Headquarters Supporting Global ExpansionThe Root Brands operates from its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, where it continues to grow its team, strengthen product development, and expand international operations.Ambassador Community Supporting Organic GrowthThe Root Brands continues to grow through customer testimonials and a global ambassador community rather than traditional advertising. Real customer experiences have helped create strong trust and steady expansion in international markets.The company’s ROOT Prime subscription program provides regular product delivery and supports long-term customer wellness.About The Root BrandsFounded in 2020 in Franklin, Tennessee, The Root Brands creates natural health supplements and detox solutions based on patented nanotechnology. The company follows the Cure the Causes methodology, focusing on root-cause wellness and advanced detoxification. All products are BSCG certified. The company serves customers in more than 90 countries.Core Products: The Trinity System (Clean Slate, Zero-In, Restore), Natural Barrier Support, Relive GreensKey Metrics: Over 220,000 customers, presence in 90+ countries, 20x revenue growth since launchAbout Inc. 5000The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have earned at least 100,000 dollars in 2021 and 2 million dollars in 2024. Many well-known companies, including Microsoft, Facebook, Under Armour, and Chobani, were previously featured on the list.

