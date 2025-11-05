The ROOT Brands Receives Top Recognition at the 2025 Asian Business and Greatest Brands and Leaders Gala in Dubai

Dr Rahm receiving World Global Brand and World Global Leader Award from Asia One Dr Christina Rahm recieving the Global Wellness Visionary Award from Asia One Dr Christina Rahm being led to the award stage at Asia One by her husband and CEO of the ROOT Brands Clayton Thomas

The ROOT Brands’ founder, Dr. Christina Rahm, receives AsiaOne’s 2025 Global Wellness Visionary Award for pioneering health and sustainability.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 24th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum: Greatest Brands and Leaders was hosted by the Singapore-based news and lifestyle aggregator, AsiaOne Media Group, on Friday, September 27 in Dubai at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel. This prestigious forum is held every year to recognize the most prominent business leaders in the world. Under the astute leadership of Rajat Raj Shukal, AsiaOne and B2B publications, this influential assemblage has emerged as a beacon of excellence in narrowing the gap between East and West relationships by empowering business management and thought-leaders to realize their vision on the global stage. Introducing the evening awards ceremony he said:"Today marks a decade since we started this journey with the AsiaOne Summit in Dubai back in 2014. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all of you for your unwavering support. It's an honour to welcome Her Excellency Dr. Christina Rahm and Clayton Thomas from DRC Ventures and The Root Brands . At AsiaOne, we believe in the power of dreams and the courage to bring them to life, which unites all of us.”Dr. Christina Rahm was featured among the keynote speakers. “During the pandemic, our company grew from one country to 90 in five years, and now we’re adding five to ten more countries this year,” she announced. “What we gradually have come to realize is our impact is substantially greater when we team up with local hospitals. We’re not a hospital, we’re not practicing physicians directly treating patients; we are a wellness company. The advantage of working closely with the international healthcare community is that we can engage in studying, developing, and monitoring processes, formulas, and solutions through alternative medicine.ABOUT Dr. CHRISTINA RAHMDr. Christina Rahm is a globally recognized, award-winning scientist, entrepreneur, and humanitarian whose work spans biotechnology, health innovation, and environmental sustainability. As the founder and CEO of DRC Ventures, she leads a portfolio of over 20 companies committed to transforming health and wellness through cutting-edge science and conscious consumer solutions.As Chief Science Officer and Formulator for The ROOT Brands, she and her husband, Clayton Thomas, have grown the footprint of their health and detoxification company in more than 90 countries, introducing best-in-class wellness supplements and detox products grounded in nanotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation to people from all walks of life.Dr. Rahm is the founder of Xoted Biotechnology Labs, a cutting-edge research and development center established in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. With a $4.2 million investment, Xoted focuses on sustainable biotechnology solutions, including plant-based detoxification, seed research, and next-generation applications in textiles and cleanroom technology. The facility also serves as a hub for STEM education and scientific research, reflecting Dr. Rahm's commitment to innovation and community engagement.She is Chief Operating Officer at Strata Biotech, a U.S.-based, GMP-certified manufacturing facility in Nevada, which focuses on precision medicine, cellular regeneration, frequency technology, and individualized therapeutic pathways, contributing to advancements in chronic illness treatment, aging, and preventative care.Her business, DRC Ventures, is a hub for innovation that manages more than 20 businesses in the areas of healthcare, environmental solutions, and sustainable consumer goods. As Chief Operating Officer of Strata Biotech Labs, she leverages her global experience and education to implement exceptional manufacturing practices, processes, and products.From her signature detoxifying coffee blend, Rahm Roast, to an eco-friendly couture fashion collection, Merci Dupre Clothiers, and its patent-pending Enviremware™ textile-infused skin protectant, Dr. Rahm is committed to ensuring her business ventures are forces for good, for the improvement of mankind, and the preservation and protection of the earth.Above all, Dr. Rahm is a survivor. She has overcome Lyme disease and multiple cancer diagnoses. As a result, she has learned to channel her energy and apply her personal experience to formulate products and initiatives that will empower others to reclaim their health.Beyond the lab, Dr. Rahm’s book Cure the Causes (translated into 27 languages) offers a science-based self-care wellness roadmap. As an advocate for mental health, her latest work, The Roots of Military Science, explores the psychological toll of conflict.The Rahm Foundation supports education, women’s empowerment, and environmental conservation in Africa through vocational training and resources for underserved communities. Her global perspective, honed through consulting in over 90 countries, has made her a sought-after voice in healthcare

