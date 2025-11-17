Corramedical Renamed Virchow Medical, in Honor of the Father of Modern Pathology, Rudolf Virchow, MD

The Company's new name is Virchow Medical, and its four product logos have a unifying theme.

Rebranding Highlights Next-Generation Biopsy Innovations Under a Single Identity

Virchow Medical’s new name reflects its opportunity to integrate medicine, science, and social progress toward improving human health in cancer therapeutics.” — Virchow Medical CEO Alexander Arrow, MD, CFA

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corramedical, Inc. announced today that its name has changed to Virchow Medical , Inc., signaling a transformative new chapter for the industry leader in biological specimen stewardship. The name unifies the company’s identity and the name of its new Liquid Companion Specimen (LCS) biobank, the Virchow Vault .ᵀᴹRudolf Virchow, MD lived from 1821 to 1902. Referred to as the “Father of Modern Pathology,” in 1858, he wrote and published 𝘊𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘗𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘺, declaring that disease originates in cells, establishing the rationale for tissue examination. This is regarded to have been the insight that created the modern field of pathology, and opened pathways to bacteriology and genetics. He spent the next 44 years as a tireless medical innovator and advocate for integrating science, medicine, and social progress. Today, 167 years later, Virchow Medical Inc. honors Virchow’s contributions by carrying on his mission, by providing products that allow healthcare providers and clinical laboratories to be good stewards of their patients’ biological material. Virchow Medical products are designed to collect cells that would otherwise have been medical waste, and instead use them to create new specimens with enormous clinical benefits.“Virchow Medical’s new name reflects its opportunity to integrate medicine, science, and social progress toward improving human health in cancer therapeutics,” said Virchow Medical CEO Alexander Arrow, MD, CFA. “Our corporate principles align with Dr. Virchow’s love of empirical evidence and his emphasis on the cell. We believe more patients should benefit from genomic and multiomic evidence. Our products collect cells to make that possible. We are standing on Virchow’s shoulders: The cellular model of disease, the ethical duty of public health, and the moral premise that science exists to serve society.”Although first known as the inventor of cellular pathology, Dr. Virchow was also a tireless medical innovator and advocate for integrating medical science with social progress. He is now recognized as one of the earliest thinkers to integrate biology, ethics, and governance into a coherent vision of human progress.“If Rudolf Virchow had been able to witness the modern-day wonders of targeted tumor therapy and genomic sequencing, he would have advocated for inventions that expand their availability to every cancer patient,” said Virchow Medical CTO Wilfrido Mojica, MD. “We are proud to be providing healthcare systems with products and services designed to do that.”Virchow Medical provides products that allow physicians and clinical laboratories to be effective, efficient stewards of their patients’ biological material. The company’s latest initiative, the Virchow Vault, is a unique biobank and data library that helps clinicians, researchers, and innovators better identify, design, and deliver targeted treatments.“Clinical molecular testing laboratories, which didn’t exist in Dr. Virchow’s time, should attribute a part of their existence to his contributions to the field of pathology,” said Virchow Medical VP of Strategic Partnerships Shan Moledina. “We’ve applied these principles to today’s value-based care model, adapting it for advanced diagnostics like molecular tumor profiling.”Along with its new corporate name, the company unveiled new logos for its four products:1. The new logo of the Crow’s Nest Biopsy Catchment System, the company’s flagship product, for use with core needle biopsy procedures, features a stylized nautical Crow’s Nest on a ship's mast.2. The logo of the Cell Wrangler,ᵀᴹ for use with fine needle aspiration procedures, features a stylized cowboy lasso.3. The logo of the Multi-Omic Octagonal Scavenger or MOOS,ᵀᴹ for use with excisional biopsies, features a moose’s head and antlers.4. The logo of the Virchow Vault,ᵀᴹ a unique biobank that stores liquid specimens generated by Crow’s Nest and MOOS users, features a padlock and a strand of DNA.All four product logos signify (1) standardization of specimen handling, (2) utilization of more of the cellular resources that are already being extracted from patients, (3) the reduction of attrition of patients in the “funnel” of oncology therapy trials, and (4) the expansion of targeted oncology therapy to a greater proportion of patients than who currently receive it.About Virchow Medical, Inc.Formerly known as Corramedical, Inc., Virchow’s mission is to provide clinicians with the tools they need to provide every biopsy patient the opportunity to be treated with precision medicine oncologic therapy. The company creates novel collection products (the Crow’s NestBiopsy Catchment System, the Cell Wranglerᵀᴹ Fine Needle Aspirate Conserver, and the MOOSᵀᴹ Multi-Omic Octagonal Scavenger) to enable Liquid Companion Specimens (LCSs) to be made from material that would have otherwise been wasted, and a novel biorepository, the Virchow Vaultᵀᴹ to store them and make them available for testing. The company exists to enable healthcare providers and clinical laboratories to make use of all the cellular resources extracted from biopsy patients.For further information, visit www.virchowmed.com , and follow Virchow on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/virchowmed/ Virchow Medical is an EvoNexus portfolio company.Crow’s Nest, Virchow Vault,ᵀᴹ Biopsy Catchment,ᵀᴹ Cell Wrangler,ᵀᴹ MOOS,ᵀᴹ Sample Better,ᵀᴹ The Waste is Over,ᵀᴹ Precision can't waste,ᵀᴹ One Biopsy, Many Answers,ᵀᴹ and Biopsy Specimen Stewardshipᵀᴹ are trademarks of Virchow Medical, Inc., f/k/a Corramedical, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.