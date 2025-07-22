Corramedical Expands Management Team, Appoints Diagnostics Veteran Shan Moledina as VP of Strategic Partnerships

Shan Moledina, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Corramedical, Inc.

Mr. Moledina brings Clinical Lab 2.0 principles to Corramedical’s initiative to democratize genomic testing by use of the Crow’s Nest Biopsy Catchment System

Corramedical’s Crow’s Nest Biopsy Catchment System is perfectly aligned with this vision—delivering immediate clinical value and unlocking new economic opportunities for labs and healthcare providers.” — Shan Moledina

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corramedical, Inc. an innovator in biopsy specimen technologies, today announced the appointment of Shan Moledina as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Moledina brings 18 years of leadership experience in launching novel diagnostics and advancing Clinical Lab 2.0 principles, emphasizing the central role clinical labs play in value-based healthcare.Moledina has driven the global commercialization of groundbreaking genetic, infectious disease, and oncology diagnostics. His experience spans pioneering Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) initiatives at Counsyl, launching molecular companion diagnostics (including Procalcitonin and BRAF mutation assays) at BioMérieux, and advancing molecular tumor profiling platforms at SOPHiA Genetics and PierianDx. At Komodo Health, Moledina was known as instrumental in leveraging healthcare data to track patient journeys and optimize clinical outcomes.“I’m passionate about positioning clinical laboratories as first responders in the value-based care model, particularly for advanced diagnostics like molecular tumor profiling,” said Shan Moledina. “Corramedical’s Crow’s Nest Biopsy Catchment System is perfectly aligned with this vision—delivering immediate clinical value and unlocking new economic opportunities for labs and healthcare providers. I'm eager to build partnerships that accelerate this mission.”Moledina’s proven expertise in leveraging voice-of-customer insights and strategic partnerships also facilitated the successful launch of TriCore Reference Laboratories ’ research division (TRI). At Corramedical, he will lead efforts to integrate outcome-driven diagnostic innovations into the clinical workflow, expanding adoption among genomics testing labs and healthcare networks."Shan’s record of launching transformative diagnostics and his strategic approach to value-based laboratory care make him a valuable addition to our leadership team," said Alexander Arrow, MD, CFA, CEO of Corramedical. "We’re confident his skills and experience will help position Corramedical as a central partner in delivering precision oncology solutions that benefit patients, laboratories, and health systems."Shan Moledina is based in Dallas, Texas and will represent Corramedical at the upcoming Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine ( ADLM ) meeting in Chicago, July 27-31, 2025.About Corramedical, Inc.Corramedical's mission is to provide clinicians with the tools so that every solid tumor cancer patient has an opportunity to be treated with precision medicine oncologic therapy. The company has a three-product lineup (one on the market and two in development), each designed to make use of all the cellular resources extracted from biopsy patients: One for use after core needle biopsies, one after fine needle aspirate procedures, and one after solid tissue excisions. All are designed to provide the benefit of high-quality nucleic acid material from which to run molecular testing and thereby qualify patients for targeted therapy drugs, using what would have been medical waste.For further information, visit www.corramedical.com , and follow Corramedical on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/corramed/ Corramedical is an EvoNexus portfolio company.Crow’s Nestᵀᴹ, One Biopsy, Many Answersᵀᴹ, and Biopsy Catchmentᵀᴹ are trademarks of Corramedical, Inc.Press contact:Nathan EdwardsCorramedical, Inc.9191 Towne Centre DriveSuite 150La Jolla, CA 92122+1-833-4-BIOPSY, ext. 1info@corramedical.com

