Cityscape Global 2025 Set to Shape the Future of Urban Living in Riyadh

Packed conference session at Cityscape Global 2024

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityscape Global 2025, the world’s most attended real estate event, returns to Riyadh from tomorrow until November 20, reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for real estate investment and innovation. Sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in partnership with REGA, Vision 2030 and Housing Program, and organised by Tahaluf, this milestone four-day event will convene over 170,000 participants, over 550 industry exhibitors, and over 470 world-class speakers from across the globe.Held under the theme “The Future of Urban Living”, this year’s edition is set against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s newly approved Foreign Homeownership law, opening designated zones to international buyers from 2026. This transformative policy is expected to catalyse a surge in global investment, with Cityscape Global uniquely positioned as the premier platform to explore these breakthrough opportunities.Cityscape Global’s Key 2025 Sponsors● Foundation Partners include NHC, Diriyah Company, ROSHN Group, New Murabba, Qiddiya City, and Rua AlHaram AlMakki Co.● NEOM is the Principal Partner● Masar is the Holistic Destination Partner● KAFD is the Business Destination Partner● Rua Al Madinah Holding is the Destination Experience Partner● STC is the Digital Enabler● Diamond Sponsors include Ajdan, Ajlan & Bros, Alajlan Riviera, Abyatona, Al Basateen, Al Majdiah, Al Othaim, Abdulrahman Saad AlRashed and Sons Co. Al Rashid Properties, Arabian Dyar, Dar wa Emaar, Kaden, King Salman Park, Mohammed Al Habib, Osool, Mountain View, OSUS, Rafal, Red Sea Global, Remat Al-Riyadh, Retal, SMA Alrosan, Talaat Moustafa Group and Zood.Prizes for Innovators, Start-Ups and AttendeesCityscape Global 2025 places AI and PropTech at the heart of its agenda, spotlighting the impact of these technologies in reshaping the built environment and enabling the nation’s destinations and master developments. The event will feature a dedicated AI & PropTech exhibition zone, the prestigious Cityscape Innovation Challenge – with a $100,000 worth of Proof Concept projects up for offer – and the world’s first real estate AI Prompt-a-thon – underscoring Cityscape’s commitment to driving digital transformation in line with Vision 2030.The event will also welcome institutional investors with over $5 trillion in assets under management, alongside leading developers, architects, technology providers, and policymakers from more than 120 countries.Cityscape will welcome over 200 real estate developers with some of the world’s largest and most exciting projects under management. These top international developers include Binghatti and Sobha from Dubai, as well as Qatari Diar, which was established in 2005 to coordinate Qatar’s real estate development priorities.In addition, attendees can secure prizes worth over SAR 11million in total, including:● Over SAR 7.2 million in prizes from Sakani● A luxury villa in the SEDRA Al Mashrqia project in Riyadh, from Telad● One of 7 cars: 4 Defenders from Dar Wa Emaar and 2 Land Cruisers from Ajlan & Brothers and a Peugeot 3008 (2025) from Miskan● Up to 1.48M in vouchers with every unit purchased from OMQ● One of 30 iPhone 17 devices from Ajlan & BrothersCityscape Global’s Five StagesThe conference programme will include the Future of Living Summit, DnA (Developers & Architects) Stage, Innovation Arena, the Investor Programme and ESTAAD - Stadiums & Entertainment - with each offering unique insights into the future of urban living and sustainable development.Future of Living SummitThis is where decisions that shape smarter cities happen. The Future of Living Summit brings together ministers, mayors, billion-dollar developers, and leading investors. The programme will provide an overview of federal strategies, reveal insights into the world’s most ambitious developments, and explore the latest in AI, PropTech, and sustainable urban design.DnA (Developers & Architects) StageThe DnA Stage is the premier platform connecting award-winning urban planners, top architecture firms, facility managers, and Sustainability experts with the region’s leading developers. Focused on practical insights, the programme will define the DNA of cities through human-centric planning, sustainable retrofits, and advanced construction solutions.Innovation ArenaThe Innovation Arena is home to Cityscape Global’s interactive competitions, including the Cityscape Innovation Challenge, the Cityscape AI Prompt-a-thon and the finale of the ROSHN Hackathon. This stage will also provide regulatory insights, the latest development showcases and mortgage advisory for the Kingdom’s prospective homebuyers.Investor ProgrammeThe Investor Programme is an invite-only, yearlong programme, facilitating foreign direct investment into Saudi Arabia's real estate and infrastructure sectors. The Programme welcomes institutional investors from over 20 countries to leverage Cityscape Global's established brand and meet with key KSA partners, ministries and investment stakeholders, crystallising onsite with exclusive access to the Investor Forum, 1-1 Tailored meetings schedule and networking events such as dinners and a Golf Day.With over $5trillion in assets under management represented across 150 investors and counting, the Investor Programme has solidified itself as a key contributor towards KSA's real estate and infrastructure transformation.ESTAAD – Stadiums & EntertainmentCo-located with Cityscape Global this year, ESTAAD will unite the entire international ecosystem behind stadiums, sports, and mega-event infrastructure. Under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Sport, ESTAAD will showcase the Kingdom’s rapid progress as a global hub for sports and entertainment, with strategic partnerships and the launch of the inaugural Sport Integrity Awards. It will provide an opportunity to gain insights from sports federations, expo organisers, Olympic committees, celebrity athletes, top architects, and venue operators.Sports stars in attendance at ESTAAD include Fabio Capello, former England, Juventus and Real Madrid manager; Edwin van der Sar, former Manchester United goalkeeper; Olga García, former Women’s World Cup winner with Spain; Paulo Sousa, 3× UEFA Champions League winner; Vítor Baía, former Portuguese goalkeeper; Marta Corredera, former FC Barcelona star.International Real Estate Thought Leaders ConfirmedAcross all of these stages at Cityscape Global there will be an unparalleled line-up of global thought leaders in the real estate industry, including H.E. Kim Yun-Duk, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Republic of Korea; H.E. Dr. Khalfan bin Said bin Mubarak al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, Sultanate of Oman; Brian Higgins, Founder & Managing Partner, King Street Capital Management; The Hon. Michael Sukkar, Former Minister for Housing, Australia; Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President, Swiss-Belhotel International; John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global; Stefano Boeri, Acclaimed Architect and Creator of Bosco Verticale; Sally Capp, Former Mayor of Melbourne; Sheela Maini Søgaard, CEO of Bjarke Ingels Group; Isabella Alveberg, Group CEO of Snøhetta.Cityscape Global’s influence is reflected in its track record: the 2024 edition saw $5.3 billion in onsite property sales, participation from over 120 countries, and strategic deals that continue to drive international growth. As Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf, notes: “Cityscape Global 2025 will be a landmark edition for the real estate industry, spotlighting the transformative power of AI, PropTech, and international collaboration. We are excited to welcome the world to Riyadh for an event that will shape the cities of tomorrow.”To learn more, visit: https://cityscapeglobal.com/ ENDSAbout Cityscape Global and TahalufCityscape Global is organised by Tahaluf, a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.Amid vast ongoing urban development across Saudi Arabia, Cityscape Global in Saudi Arabia provides architects, urban planning specialists, consultants, and representatives of investment agencies, economic agencies, and cities with abundant opportunities to discuss the most recent advancements in the MENA and global real estate industry.Cityscape Global also provides local, regional, and international businesses with a high-profile platform to showcase their projects and services to visitors from all over the world, while also forging new multinational collaborations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.