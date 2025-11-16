Pro-Monarchy National Meeting for Unity and Peace in Tripoli Draws Nearly 1,000 Attendees

Mr Musa Faraj Second Deputy of the President of the Supreme Council Participants in the November 15 conference packed a hall in Tripoli

Participants, Including Senior Members of the High Council of State, Call for Restoring Constitutional Monarchy as the Foundation for Libya’s Stability

TRIPOLI, LIBYA, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Meeting for Unity and Peace convened yesterday in Tripoli with an exceptional turnout, drawing nearly one thousand attendees and filling the venue to capacity. Participants came from across Libya’s regions, representing all segments of the population, diverse age groups, and a broad mix of social, civic and community backgrounds. These included numerous Members of Parliament and Members of the High Council of State including but not limited to the second deputy of the President of the Supreme Council, Mr. Musa Faraj.The meeting was held under the slogan "The Royal Constitution is the Way to Solve the Libyan Crisis" and was jointly organised by several civil-society bodies, including Rouh Fezzan Organization, Rouh Tripoli Organization, the Tripoli Lodge, and multiple youth and community organisations, operating collectively under the umbrella of the Preparing Committee for the National Meeting for Unity and Peace. The gathering marked one of the most significant civic events held in recent years, uniting Libyans around a shared call to restore constitutional legitimacy as a means of resolving the country’s long-standing political crisis.Crown Prince Mohammed Al-Rida Al-Senussi Addresses the ForumThe meeting opened with a virtual address from His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Al-Rida Al-Senussi, who welcomed the initiative and described it as a continuation of the national dialogue tours he launched across Libya over the past two years.The Crown Prince reiterated his steadfast commitment to supporting the will of the Libyan people and emphasised that restoring stability, unity and peace remains an essential, non-negotiable priority for the country’s future.Reaffirmation of the 1951 ConstitutionThe conference focused on reactivating the 1951 Independence Constitution, the founding charter of the modern Libyan state and a document endorsed by the United Nations. Participants affirmed that the constitution remains the only legitimate and nationally accepted framework capable of rebuilding state institutions, ending political fragmentation and restoring unified national authority.Delegates stressed that the constitution must be reinstated in its original form before any amendments are considered, ensuring that all future reforms occur through lawful and nationally agreed mechanisms.They further reaffirmed Libya’s unity and territorial integrity, emphasising that the country must remain a single, indivisible state. Constitutional monarchy was highlighted as an integral component of the broader project to restore constitutional legitimacy, with attendees recognising Crown Prince Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Rida Al-Senussi as the rightful heir to the constitutional mandate.Wide Representation From Libya’s Social ComponentsThe forum witnessed broad participation from cultural, social and civic organisations, including representatives of the Youth Parliament, the General Women’s Union, and numerous youth and community-led initiatives. Their remarks underscored the sensitive national moment Libya is experiencing, stressing the importance of returning to constitutional monarchical legitimacy as a unifying and practical framework for overcoming the current crisis.Representatives of the Tebu and Amazigh communities also delivered supportive statements, affirming that a return to constitutional legitimacy represents a realistic and inclusive solution—one consistent with international examples where nations regained stability and institutional coherence by returning to their historical constitutional foundations.Academic Panel and National DialogueOn the sidelines of the event, an academic panel was held featuring experts in political, constitutional and diplomatic affairs. The session examined potential pathways to a national solution and emphasised the central role of a restored constitutional framework in building strong state institutions and reinforcing the rule of law.The discussion generated notable engagement from attendees, reflecting a strong national desire for solutions that restore Libya’s unity, stability and international standing.Voices From the AudienceAttendee Ambassador Nizar Imbieh, a diplomat and former ambassador described the gathering as a national turning point.“The turnout shows that Libyans are ready for a framework that brings stability and legitimacy,” he said. “The constitution gives us a foundation that belongs to everyone.”Another participant, Mr Mohammed Gaddah, who serves as Deputy head of the Tripolitanian Organization highlighted the sense of shared purpose.“People from every region stood together with the same message,” he said. “Libya needs a clear constitutional path, not more temporary fixes.”A Historic OpportunityThe National Meeting for Unity and Peace affirmed that Libya stands today before a historic opportunity to rebuild its national project on the foundations of constitutionality, legitimacy and unity. Organisers emphasised that constructive, inclusive dialogue among Libyans remains the surest path toward achieving lasting peace and a stable, sovereign state.They confirmed that further consultations and national engagement efforts are planned in the months ahead to broaden public participation and deepen support for the constitutional restoration project.The organising bodies expressed gratitude to all participants and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing efforts aimed at strengthening Libya’s social fabric and supporting every initiative that contributes to the unity, stability and advancement of the country.For more information on the event see:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.