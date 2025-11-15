Conclusion of the National Meeting for Unity and Peace Concludes in Libya

Protesters in Libya demonstrating in Tripoli

Delegates Call for the Return to Constitutional Monarchy as a Strategy to Resolve the Libyan Dilemma

TRIPOLI , LIBYA, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Meeting for Unity and Peace convened today, bringing together Libyans from across the country to advance a united national vision rooted in reconciliation, stability, and the restoration of legitimate constitutional governance. Organised by the Preparing Committee for the National Meeting for Unity and Peace, the conference set out a clear framework for resolving Libya’s prolonged political crisis.Participants reaffirmed that Libya’s path to peace begins with a return to constitutional monarchical legitimacy, anchored in the Independence Constitution—the foundational charter of the modern Libyan state and a document recognised by the United Nations. Speakers highlighted that the constitution remains a unifying national compact whose reactivation is essential for rebuilding institutions, restoring order, and ending the cycles of fragmentation and conflict.Delegates stressed that the Independence Constitution cannot be divided, reinterpreted, or selectively amended outside the legitimate national mechanisms established within it. They further underscored Libya’s unity and territorial integrity as core principles of the state, reaffirming that Libya is and must remain a single, undivided nation.The meeting reiterated that constitutional monarchy is an inherent component of the broader project of restoring constitutional legitimacy. Attendees affirmed His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Rida Al-Senussi as the rightful heir to the constitutional mandate and the figure positioned to guide the establishment of the Second Libyan Kingdom.Mr Ahmed Saleh, representative of the Preparing Committee for the National Meeting for Unity and Peace, praised the unity shown by participants and emphasised the significance of today’s discussions.“This gathering demonstrated that Libyans from every region share the same longing for stability, justice, and a state that serves all its citizens,” he said. “By returning to our constitutional foundations, we reclaim a national framework that unites rather than divides us. Today’s meeting is not the end of a discussion—it’s the beginning of a national movement to restore legitimacy and rebuild Libya on solid constitutional ground.”The Preparing Committee noted that today’s conference marks the launch of a sustained, nationwide effort to advance constitutional restoration through peaceful, legal, and inclusive mechanisms. Organisers emphasised that the outcomes of the meeting reflect the unified will of ordinary Libyans seeking a credible and stable path out of crisis.

