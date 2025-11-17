Hero MotoCorp Adopts eSync from Excelfore for Over-the-Air Vehicle Updates

Excelfore provides innovative software platforms for connected vehicles

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has successfully implemented eSync platform from a US-based cloud connectivity company, Excelfore to enable secure and scalable over-the-air (OTA) updates and remote data gathering for its next-generation vehicles.

The first set of vehicles equipped with the eSync OTA system was launched in Q2 2025 and is already on the roads in over 10 Indian cities. This marks a key milestone in Hero MotoCorp’s ongoing journey to integrate digital intelligence and connected technologies across its mobility ecosystem.

By integrating Excelfore’s eSync data pipeline with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Core platform, Hero MotoCorp is building a robust, cloud-based architecture to deliver smarter, more connected mobility solutions – enabling wireless monitoring, diagnostics and seamless software updates. This ensures enhanced customer experience, faster issue resolution and continuous performance optimization throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle.

“We are excited to partner with Excelfore to bring state-of-the-art reliability and security through standard-based OTA capabilities to our vehicles,” said Ram Kuppuswamy, Chief Operating Officer, Manufacturing, Hero MotoCorp. “Our OTA success rates are now among the highest in the industry. The adoption of the eSync standard gives us the agility, transparency and the ability to continually upgrade vehicle features and optimize reliability – without requiring service centre visits, ensuring an enhanced and effortless experience for our customers.”

“Hero MotoCorp’s vision is to build a connected future. It is our privilege to work with the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters to build the digital infrastructure to support their connected mobility vision. Through our collaboration, we look forward to years of joint innovation in our product lines and business models for global markets,” said Shrinath Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, Excelfore.

This integration of eSync and AWS IoT Core enables Hero MotoCorp to collect and synchronize vehicle data efficiently, ensuring intelligent data collection, standardized data flow, secure connectivity and automatic synchronization. This initiative represents a major leap in Hero MotoCorp’s digital transformation, reinforcing its commitment to smart, connected and customer-centric mobility solutions.

The eSync specification is a collaborative standard developed and published by the eSync Alliance, a consortium of multiple companies. A fast growing not-for-profit trade association which counts OEMs, Tier-1s, semiconductor and service providers as its members, it defines a multi-level data pipeline reaching from the cloud to edge devices in the vehicle, with interoperability, scalability and security. Excelfore is a founding member of the eSync Alliance, creating commercial implementations of the full eSync specifications.

About Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp, headquartered in New Delhi, India, is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters for 24 consecutive years, with a global footprint spanning over 51 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, Europe, and a customer base of over 125 million. VIDA, powered by Hero, is the company's dedicated electric mobility arm, driving innovation and sustainability. Hero MotoCorp has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors. The company operates eight manufacturing facilities - six in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh - along with two Research and Development centres: Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in India and Tech Centre Germany (TCG) near Munich. Hero MotoCorp is the only Indian two-wheeler manufacturer listed on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). Beyond mobility, Hero MotoCorp is a leading global corporate promoter of multiple sports including golf, football, field hockey, and cricket. Hero MotoSports Team Rally is India's flag bearer in global rally racing, while legendary golfer Tiger Woods is the company’s Global Corporate Partner.

About Excelfore

Excelfore is a leading global provider of its SDVconnect solutions for the software defined vehicle, with over 19 million vehicles on the road. Excelfore specializes in over-the-air (OTA) updates, high-performance in-vehicle networks, smart data aggregation platforms, feature-on-demand, and Edge AI. Excelfore is a founding member of the eSync Alliance, promoting open, collaborative standards for connected mobility. Also, Excelfore is a launch partner for Arm’s CSS AI-defined vehicle platform and the AWS Agentic AI marketplace. With a focus on scalability, security, and interoperability with industry standards, Excelfore enables seamless integration of advanced technologies, empowering automakers to deliver cutting-edge connected vehicle experiences.

