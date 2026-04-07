Excelfore Delivers Production-Grade OTA and Remote Diagnostics Platform for Tata Motors with New Tata Sierra

Excelfore delivers full vehicle Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and remote diagnostics for Tata Motors in the new Tata Sierra.

The Tata Sierra is an inspiring example of how a great name in the market can be brought forward to the status of a software-defined vehicle.” — Shrinath Acharya, CEO of Excelfore

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excelfore today announced the deployment of a comprehensive, standards-based over-the-air (OTA) software update and remote diagnostics platform for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), debuting with the new Tata Sierra. The initiative marks a major step in operationalizing software-defined vehicle (SDV) capabilities at production scale.

The new Tata Sierra reflects a shift from static vehicle programs to continuously evolving platforms. Engineered from inception as a software-defined vehicle, it integrates OTA updates and service-oriented diagnostics as core architectural elements rather than add-on features, enabling ongoing improvement throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

Shrinath Acharya, CEO, Excelfore, said, “Cars with internal combustion engines are not going away anytime soon. The Tata Sierra is an inspiring example of how a great name in the market can be brought forward to the status of a software-defined vehicle.”

At the center of the platform is the Excelfore eSync™ OTA solution, deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Core. The system enables secure, end-to-end software lifecycle management across the vehicle’s full electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture, including both legacy distributed engineering control units (ECUs) and domain-based systems.

Tata’s adoption of eSync was an enterprise-level decision based on the understanding that standards-driven OTA and diagnostics create transparency, interoperability, and long-term sustainability. Standards provide the foundation that allows vehicles to evolve continuously over time rather than remain fixed at launch.

The Sierra demonstrates that SDV capabilities can be delivered on today’s internal combustion platforms through intelligent OTA orchestration of distributed ECUs. This gives OEMs a practical path to continuous improvement, feature deployment, and remote diagnostics today, while also preparing for the transition to next-generation, data-centric compute architectures supported by CI/CD-driven software delivery and secure over-the-air deployment.

The implementation supports secure firmware and software updates, differential (delta) delivery, rollback and recovery, and

coordinated multi-ECU campaign management. Bi-directional cloud-to-vehicle communication enables continuous monitoring and optimization, with updates executed over automotive Ethernet networks and via gateway ECUs using UDS over DoIP across CAN buses.

A key element of the deployment is its foundation in industry standards. The OTA infrastructure is based on eSync Alliance specifications, while remote diagnostics are enabled through ASAM’s Service-Oriented Vehicle Diagnostics (SOVD). This approach enables interoperability, reduces integration complexity, and supports scalable, multi-supplier ecosystems without proprietary lock-in.

The deployment establishes a production-ready model for lifecycle software management across connected vehicle fleets. By combining standards-based OTA, service-oriented diagnostics, and cloud-native infrastructure, Excelfore and Tata Motors have positioned the Tata Sierra as a continuously evolving platform, reinforcing the role of software as the operational backbone of modern vehicles.

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