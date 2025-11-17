Top New Jersey Bands Announced for New Year’s Eve 2025 at Sheraton Parsippany and Marriott Hanover

Daddy Pop New Years NJ Parties Sheraton Hotel Parsippany

Top NJ bands Daddy Pop, Audio Riot, and Lights Out bring live music and high-energy performances to NewYearsNJ.com’s 2025 New Year’s Eve hotel event

This year’s lineup blends nostalgia, high-energy hits, and big-production sound. It’s the strongest entertainment program we’ve ever presented.”” — Jonathan Moore

PARSIPPANY, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewYearsNJ.com announced today the full entertainment lineup for its 2025 New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel and the Marriott Hanover Hotel, featuring three of New Jersey’s most in-demand performance groups: Daddy Pop, Audio Riot, and the nationally recognized Lights Out “Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Tribute.” With high-energy live shows, multi-decade musical range, and concert-level production quality, these acts represent one of the strongest entertainment lineups for any New Year’s Eve event in the state.

Daddy Pop will headline the New Year’s Eve Gala at the Sheraton Parsippany. Based in Red Bank, New Jersey, Daddy Pop has spent more than a decade performing across the tri-state area for weddings, corporate events, and large-scale celebrations. Known for their vast repertoire spanning classic standards to Top 40 hits, the band is recognized for its polished musicianship, strong vocals, and the ability to move a crowd of any age group. The band has performed for Fortune 500 companies, celebrity private events, and nearly one thousand weddings. Their high-energy performance style, seamless medleys, and ability to read a room make them one of New Jersey’s premier live event bands and a major draw for guests seeking a vibrant, dance-focused New Year’s Eve experience.

Audio Riot will take the stage at the Marriott Hanover, bringing a rock-influenced, high-energy party atmosphere designed for dancing from start to finish. With a core six-member lineup and the ability to expand with a live horn section, Audio Riot’s show delivers the fullness of a concert production. The group covers seven decades of music across rock, pop, funk, and dance, ensuring that guests of all ages will recognize and connect with their performance. Known for their dynamic vocals, crowd engagement, and professional event execution, Audio Riot brings a big-show feel to the Marriott Hanover’s ballroom and has established itself as one of the Northeast’s most requested live event bands.

Both hotels will also feature a performance by Lights Out, widely regarded as one of the nation’s leading tribute acts to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. The group is known for its authentic harmonies, precise falsettos, and fully choreographed show that blends nostalgia with contemporary theatrical energy. Their performance, which includes audience participation moments and hits such as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” appeals to multiple generations and adds a distinctive entertainment component not found at typical New Year’s Eve events. Lights Out’s ability to blend classic hits with storytelling and humor has made them a favorite at theaters and concert venues nationwide.

“We place entertainment at the heart of every New Year’s Eve experience we create,” said Jonathan Moore, Reservations Manager at NewYearsNJ.com. “Guests want more than background music—they want a real show. Daddy Pop, Audio Riot, and Lights Out each bring a unique style, high-caliber professionalism, and the kind of performance quality that elevates the entire night. This lineup is one of our strongest to date and is a major reason why guests return year after year.”

The entertainment acts are part of NewYearsNJ.com all-inclusive New Year’s Eve hotel packages, which feature a lavish cocktail hour, gourmet three-course dinner, five-hour premium open bar, live entertainment, and overnight hotel accommodations with New Year’s Day breakfast. The Sheraton Parsippany offers a high-energy Top 40 atmosphere led by Daddy Pop, while the Marriott Hanover delivers a rock-driven party with Audio Riot. Both venues include the Frankie Valli tribute performance from Lights Out, providing an additional layer of nostalgia and theatricality.

NewYearsNJ.com continues to be one of New Jersey’s most established and trusted producers of upscale New Year’s Eve hotel events. Early trends indicate strong demand for the 2025 season, with multiple packages nearing sell-out status.

Tickets, package details, and hotel information are available at NewYearsNJ.com.

