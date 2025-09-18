Casa Esperanza Recognized as Top-Rated Oceanfront Airbnb & Vrbo Vacation Rental at Pelican’s Watch Condo Myrtle Beach

Stunning Sunrises from Pelicans Condo Association in Myrtle Beach Award Winning Airbnb Oceanfront Condo Myrtle Beach at Pelicans Watch Condo Association Luxury Oceanfront Bedroom at Pelicans Watch Condo Association in Myrtle Beach, SC

Casa Esperanza, with 100+ five-star reviews, is the premier luxury oceanfront Airbnb and VRBO condo vacation rental at Pelican’s Watch Condo Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa Esperanza, a premier vacation rental located at Pelican’s Watch Condo Association in Myrtle Beach, is redefining the standard for luxury oceanfront accommodations along the Grand Strand. This award-winning property has earned over 100 five-star guest reviews, securing its reputation as one of the most celebrated vacation rentals in Myrtle Beach and arguably the nicest unit on Shore Drive.

Casa Esperanza underwent a complete renovation in 2024, transforming it into a modern coastal retreat that blends elegance, comfort, and functionality. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath end-unit offers sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean from two private balconies, while the updated open-concept kitchen showcases granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The bathrooms were fully redesigned with spa-inspired walk-in showers, and the entire property was outfitted with new furnishings, mattresses, and décor to deliver a true five-star guest experience.

Accommodating up to six guests, Casa Esperanza has become a favorite among families, couples, and groups seeking a memorable Myrtle Beach vacation. Guests frequently highlight the premium linens, Smart TVs with streaming apps, high-speed Wi-Fi, and in-unit washer and dryer as thoughtful touches that elevate their stay. Outside, the oceanfront pool and direct beach access provide the perfect backdrop for relaxation, while complimentary beach gear—including chairs, umbrellas, and a cart—ensures every detail of the vacation is seamless.

The property’s location further enhances its appeal. Nestled in the desirable Shore Drive and Arcadian Shores area, Casa Esperanza is within walking distance of Ocean Annie’s Beach Bar, Apache Pier, and Restaurant Row, while Barefoot Landing, Tanger Outlets, Arcadian Shores Golf, and Broadway at the Beach are just a short drive away. Guests not only enjoy the luxury of the condo itself but also the vibrant attractions that make Myrtle Beach one of the East Coast’s most popular destinations.

Casa Esperanza is listed on popular booking platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, which makes it easy for travelers to find. However, guests are encouraged to book directly through PelicansWatchCondo.com to secure the best available rates, avoid third-party fees, and communicate directly with management. Direct bookings have become an increasingly popular choice among travelers seeking both value and peace of mind.

“Casa Esperanza has quickly become one of the most recognized vacation rentals on Shore Drive,” said Julian Romero, Broker of Record at Shore Drive Realty. “With over 100 five-star reviews and recognition as an award-winning property, guests consistently tell us it delivers one of the finest experiences Myrtle Beach has to offer. We take pride in providing professional hospitality and are proud to manage what many consider the nicest unit at Pelican’s Watch.”

As Myrtle Beach continues to attract millions of visitors each year, Casa Esperanza shines as a proven, award-winning destination that combines luxury accommodations, exceptional service, and a five-star guest experience. Its reputation for quality and consistency has positioned it as a leader not only at Pelican’s Watch but throughout the entire Shore Drive community.

Booking Information:

Casa Esperanza can be booked directly at www.PelicansWatchCondo.com

for best rates, availability, and direct service.

About Shore Drive Realty:

Shore Drive Realty, led by Broker of Record Julian Romero, specializes in managing and marketing premier vacation rentals throughout Myrtle Beach. With more than 20 years of experience in tourism, hospitality, and real estate, Julian has established a reputation for delivering five-star guest experiences while maintaining the highest standards of property care and owner satisfaction. Shore Drive Realty is dedicated to showcasing the very best of Myrtle Beach vacation living.

