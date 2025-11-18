LOCAL City Places Set for Launch January 1, 2026 for its Grocery Rebate Certificate Program in the Philippines

Grocery Rebate Certificate RATE$BATES LOCAL City Places LOGO Troy Warren

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOCAL City Places, a fast-growing global digital marketing and consumer rewards platform, today announced the official launch set for January 1, 2026 of its Grocery Rebate Certificate (GRC) Program in the Philippines. The program is designed to dramatically increase sales for local merchants by offering customers high-value grocery rebates as a bonus for purchasing from participating businesses.Under the new program, Philippine merchants can offer promotions such as:“Spend ₱3,000 on salon services and receive ₱3,000 in groceries.”Customers then complete the rebate by uploading ₱3,000 worth of grocery receipts from any major supermarket in the Philippines. Upon completion, they receive a ₱700 Grocery Gift Reward.The GRC Program is engineered to help Filipino businesses drive foot traffic, increase purchase size, and create repeat customers — all while giving Filipino consumers meaningful grocery savings.Revolutionizing Consumer Promotions in the PhilippinesGrocery spending is one of the largest household expenses in the country, making grocery-based promotions among the most powerful incentives for Filipino consumers. The GRC Program uses this fact to help merchants attract, convert, and retain customers more effectively than traditional discounting or coupon tactics.Unlike typical promotions, merchants do not absorb the cost of the rebate. The GRC functions as a value-added reward, enabling merchants to offer compelling incentives without sacrificing margins.Quote from Troy Warren, Founder & CEO of LOCAL City Places“Filipinos are some of the most value-conscious and community-driven consumers in the world,” said Troy Warren. “By allowing merchants to offer grocery rewards on everyday purchases, we’re creating a win-win system that boosts local businesses while helping families save on essential items. We believe the Grocery Rebate Certificate Program will become one of the most powerful sales tools in the Philippines.”Perfectly Aligned with the Philippine MarketThe Grocery Rebate Certificate Program is tailored specifically for Filipino shopping habits.Most major Philippine supermarkets — including SM, Puregold, Robinsons, S&R, Landers, WalterMart, Gaisano, and Super8 — issue official receipts required to complete the rebate.Consumers may combine multiple receipts to reach the ₱3,000 requirement, making participation easy and accessible.How the Program Works1. A customer makes a qualifying purchase at a participating LOCAL City Places merchant (e.g., ₱3,000 salon visit).2. The merchant provides a Grocery Rebate Certificate as part of the promotion.3. The customer uploads ₱3,000 in supermarket receipts to the LOCAL City Places system.4. Upon verification, the customer receives a ₱700 Grocery Gift Reward.5. Merchants benefit from increased sales, higher spending per visit, and repeat business.Massive Benefits for Filipino Merchants- Increases revenue and customer frequency- No cost to merchant for the grocery reward- Works for salons, restaurants, clinics, gyms, retail, auto services, hotels, and more- Easy promotion setup- Generates high-value customer data- Integrates with the RATE$BATES paid review system for additional customer engagementAvailable Across the Philippines on January 1, 2026The GRC Program is launching nationwide and will be available in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, and all major city markets.Merchants may enroll starting January 1, 2026 at LOCAL City Places to begin offering GRC promotions.About LOCAL City PlacesLOCAL City Places is a global digital platform that empowers businesses with exclusive advertising, customer engagement tools, reward systems, and AI-powered marketing solutions. The company is known for its paid review system RATE$BATES, high-traffic merchant pages, Matching Prize Contests, and innovative rebate-based promotions that help merchants grow revenue while delivering exceptional value to consumers.Media ContactLOCAL City Places Public RelationsEmail: press@localcityplaces.comWebsite: www.LOCALCityPlaces.com

