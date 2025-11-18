Universal Translation Services Strengthens Support as U.S. Government Reopens

247 certified translation services for USCIS documents offered after U.S. government reopening – Universal Translation Services

As the U.S. government reopens after a historic shutdown, UTS boosts certified translation services to help clients move forward without delays.

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Translation Services (UTS), a leading provider of certified and USCIS-accepted translations, has expanded its nationwide readiness following the end of the historic 43-day U.S. federal government shutdown. While USCIS remained operational throughout the shutdown due to its fee-funded structure, several related federal systems—including E-Verify and key Department of Labor (DOL) immigration functions—experienced temporary suspensions or reduced capacity. These disruptions contributed to delays and uncertainties across various immigration-related processes.Now that federal agencies are restoring full operations, applicants may experience increased case activity, such as new document requests, follow-up notices, or communications that were paused or slowed during the shutdown period. To help clients respond quickly and accurately, UTS is reinforcing its always-on support model, ensuring that certified translations are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, regardless of federal schedules or seasonal surges.“Even though USCIS stayed open, the shutdown created ripple effects across the broader immigration landscape,” said Universal Translation Services. “As agencies return to normal operations, applicants may face sudden or time-sensitive requests for documents. Our 24/7 availability ensures they can obtain certified translations whenever they need them.”What UTS Is Offering During the Post-Shutdown Adjustment Period24/7 Certified Translation ServicesClients can request and receive translations at any time, including nights, weekends, and holidays.24-Hour Delivery for Most DocumentsBirth certificates, marriage certificates, police certificates, academic transcripts, medical records, and other USCIS-required documents.Flat $20 Per Page Pricing (No Rush Fees Ever)Transparent, consistent pricing remains a core part of UTS’s service model.Guaranteed USCIS AcceptanceAll certified translations include a USCIS-compliant Certificate of Accuracy.Secure Digital DeliveryCertified translations arrive by email in PDF format, with optional notarization upon request.About Universal Translation ServicesUniversal Translation Services (UTS) provides fast, affordable, and accurate certified translations for immigration, legal, academic, and medical documents. Covering more than 150 languages and operating with a fully staffed 24/7 support team, UTS ensures clients can obtain reliable, USCIS-accepted translations whenever they are needed.Submit documents: https://www.universal-translation-services.com/submit/



