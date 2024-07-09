Universal Translation Services Removes Rush Delivery Fees, Offers Certified Translations at $20/Page
UTS prioritizes client needs with fee-free rush delivery and affordable certified translations, reinforcing commitment to quality and accessibility.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Translation Services (UTS), a global leader in language solutions, is excited to announce that it will no longer charge extra fees for rush delivery on translation projects. This new policy reaffirms UTS's commitment to providing excellent customer service and accommodating the fast-paced needs of clients without imposing additional financial burdens.
“At Universal Translation Services, we understand that in today’s dynamic business environment, deadlines can be tight and the need for quick turnaround is often critical,” said AJ Hoffmann, CEO of Universal Translation Services. “By eliminating rush delivery fees, we aim to support our clients in meeting their urgent translation needs without the stress of additional costs.”
*Key Benefits of the New Policy:*
- Cost Savings: Clients will now enjoy the same high-quality translation services without incurring extra fees for expedited delivery.
- Speed and Efficiency: UTS remains committed to delivering accurate and timely translations, ensuring that urgent projects are completed without compromising on quality. For documents ranging from 1 to 3 pages, we deliver by the next day, and strive to achieve even quicker turnaround times at no additional charge if needed.
- Customer-Centric Approach: This policy change is part of UTS’s broader initiative to enhance customer satisfaction and make professional translation services more accessible and affordable.
UTS is renowned for its certified translations with guaranteed USCIS acceptance, offered at just $20 per page. Unlike other translation agencies that charge triple this amount and tack on hidden costs, UTS stands firmly against such practices. Many individuals require certified translations for immigration purposes—a process that is already expensive and stressful. UTS aims to alleviate some of this burden by providing transparent and affordable pricing without sacrificing quality.
Offering a wide range of language services, UTS includes document translation, localization, transcription, and interpretation across various industries such as legal, medical, technical, and marketing. With a team of certified linguists and advanced technology, UTS ensures that all translations are precise, culturally appropriate, and delivered on time.
“Removing rush fees is a natural extension of our mission to be the most reliable and customer-focused translation service provider in the industry,” added Hoffmann. “We believe this change will greatly benefit our clients and help them achieve their goals more efficiently.”
For more information about Universal Translation Services and its offerings, please visit www.universal-translation-services.com or contact their customer service team at 844-938-7267 or info@universal-translation-services.com
*About Universal Translation Services:*
Universal Translation Services is a premier provider of professional translation services at affordable prices. With over 20 years of experience and specialized translation departments, they deliver top-quality certified translations for immigration purposes, guaranteed to be accepted at any USCIS office. As a proud member of the ATA and accredited by the BBB, Universal Translation Services is committed to accuracy, quality, and quick turnaround times. Whether visiting their Miami office or contacting them online, clients can rely on their around-the-clock service to meet any translation need.
