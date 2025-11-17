Certified Leadership Shapes Realty ONE Group Esteem

Janet, Brian, and Jessica at Realty ONE Group Summit 2025 Alyssa Rhodes Certified Mentor at Realty ONE Group Esteem Taryn Kelly Certified Mentor at Realty ONE Group Esteem

At Realty ONE Group Esteem, expertise isn’t just claimed—it’s officially certified.

Being part of ROG Esteem means being part of something bigger. We’re shaping the next generation of real estate leaders right here in Kansas City—and doing it together as ONE.” — Jessica Thomas

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a competitive Kansas City real estate market, true leadership stands out—and at Realty ONE Group Esteem , leadership isn’t just claimed, it’s certified. The locally owned and regionally respected brokerage continues to raise the bar for professional development, mentorship, and education by building a team of certified coaches, mentors, and experts who are shaping the future of real estate across the Kansas City metro and beyond.At the helm, CEO Janet Brooks and Managing Broker Jessica Thomas are both ONE.U Certified Business Coaches, a prestigious credential earned through Realty ONE Group’s national education platform, ONE.U. This program is recognized across the real estate industry for elevating professional standards and empowering agents to reach their full potential. For Janet and Jessica, certification isn’t about status—it’s about setting an example for every ROG Esteem agent who believes in continuous growth.Both leaders are known for their passion for education and hands-on mentorship. Janet brings years of brokerage experience and a vision rooted in empowerment, while Jessica focuses on practical coaching, agent development, and leadership from within. Together, they’ve built a culture where agents are encouraged to learn, collaborate, and develop successful, lasting real estate careers in Kansas City.That same spirit of education and support extends to ROG Esteem’s newest mentors, Alyssa Rhodes and Taryn Kelly. Both are ONE.U Certified Mentors and hold broker licenses, representing the next generation of leaders who understand that mentorship is the foundation of success. Alyssa and Taryn are already guiding Kansas City real estate agents through their early transactions, instilling confidence and professionalism that align with ROG Esteem’s mission: to develop better agents through certified coaching and community.“Across every level of our organization, we believe that the best way to grow is to give back,” said Jessica Thomas, Managing Broker at Realty ONE Group Esteem. “Our certified mentors and coaches are creating a support culture where every agent feels like family—because when ONE succeeds, we all do.”That family-style approach—what the brokerage calls its “Coolture,” a mix of “cool” and “culture”—shapes the ROG Esteem experience. It’s a brokerage where new and experienced agents alike can access education, accountability, and genuine collaboration. It’s also a place where success is measured not just by transactions but by transformation—both personal and professional.Building on this expertise, Chief Operating Officer Brian Dieffenbach recently earned his Master of Science in Entrepreneurial Real Estate from the University of Missouri–Kansas City’s Henry W. Bloch School of Management. Brian’s accomplishment strengthens the brokerage’s dedication to professional education and innovation, bringing an entrepreneurial mindset that keeps ROG Esteem at the forefront of industry trends.Under Janet and Brian’s leadership, Jessica’s mentorship, and the collective support of Alyssa and Taryn, ROG Esteem continues to redefine what it means to be a modern brokerage. Every agent benefits from certified mentorship, structured business coaching, and access to the powerful national ONE.U education platform—a system that connects local agents to a global network of professionals across the Realty ONE Group family.The result is a real estate brokerage built on substance, not slogans. Agents receive training in negotiation, marketing, client care, and leadership development—all aimed at raising Kansas City’s real estate standards. Clients benefit from working with agents who are confident, informed, and supported by certified experts who understand both the market and the mission.ROG Esteem’s dedication to education goes beyond its offices. The brokerage actively supports Kansas City communities through events, partnerships, and volunteer efforts, emphasizing that real estate is just as much about relationships as it is about results. By giving back to the city it serves, ROG Esteem continues to build its reputation as one of the top real estate brokerages in Kansas City—one that values connection, certification, and compassion equally.As the brokerage prepares for 2026, ROG Esteem seeks passionate Kansas City real estate agents who want more than just a license—they desire a career built on certified support, mentorship, and a sense of belonging. The brokerage especially invites agents who feel they’ve outgrown traditional brokerages or lack the training necessary to reach the next level. At ROG Esteem, education and community aren’t optional—they’re the core foundation.“Being part of ROG Esteem means being part of something bigger,” Jessica added. “We’re shaping the next generation of real estate leaders right here in Kansas City—and doing it together as ONE.”Rooted in Kansas City and connected to Realty ONE Group’s global network, ROG Esteem combines local expertise with top-tier education, showing that certified leadership isn’t just a title—it’s a standard.For more information about joining Realty ONE Group Esteem, visit https://rogesteem.pro

