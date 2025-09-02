Realty ONE Group Esteem Names Janet Brooks as New CEO

Janet Brooks, CEO Realty ONE Group Esteem Painting Kansas City Gold with Realty ONE Group Esteem

Kansas City brokerage appoints seasoned leader Janet Brooks as CEO, ushering in a new era of growth and innovation.

The 'Coolture' of ROG is not easily explained, but it's rooted in an agent first culture that is easily identifiable in the fun we have, the wins we celebrate and the belief that everyONE has a voice.” — Janet Brooks

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty ONE Group Esteem proudly announces the appointment of Janet Brooks as Chief Executive Officer, a milestone that marks an exciting new era of growth, innovation, and agent-first leadership.With more than 20 years in the real estate industry, Brooks brings unmatched experience and a proven record of success to the helm. She has long been recognized as a leader in the Kansas City region, specializing in luxury homes, new construction, and complex transactions. As one of the original Realty ONE Group franchisees in Kansas City, she grew her brokerage to more than 150 agents at its peak before taking a brief hiatus to focus on her family and build a real estate team alongside her son, Austin, who is also part of the Realty ONE Group Esteem family.Brooks’ return is fueled by her deep faith, renewed passion, and vision to inspire. As a certified real estate trainer and coach, she has empowered countless agents and teams to unlock their potential and pursue their passion. Her professional expertise also includes working with investors, distressed properties, and seniors — making her a versatile and trusted leader in today’s evolving real estate market.She holds multiple professional designations, including:Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE)Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS)Luxury Homes Certification (LHC)Seniors Real Estate Specialist(SRESIn her new role as CEO, Brooks will join COO Brian Dieffenbach in ownership, strengthening an already dynamic leadership team. Together, their mission is clear: to create a brokerage that is not only known for its market success but also for its Coolture — a unique culture where agents are celebrated, voices are heard, and community impact comes first."We couldn't be more excited to have Janet at the helm," said Jessica Thomas, Managing Broker . "Her leadership, deep industry knowledge, and dedication to our agents and values will be invaluable as we grow."About Realty ONE Group EsteemRealty ONE Group Esteem is a full-service, modern real estate brokerage serving the Kansas City metro across Missouri and Kansas. With headquarters in Liberty, MO, and a second office opening in Johnson County, KS in late 2024, the company is expanding its footprint to serve more communities with bold innovation.The brokerage specializes in:Residential real estate – Helping buyers and sellers achieve their homeownership dreams.Commercial real estate – Guiding business owners and investors through critical transactions.Luxury homes – Marketing high-end estates with world-class exposure through ONE Luxe.What sets Realty ONE Group Esteem apart is its 100% commission model, robust professional coaching, and cutting-edge technology — giving agents the freedom and tools to build their businesses while clients benefit from exceptional, personalized service.A Vision for Growth and Community ImpactUnder Brooks’ leadership, Realty ONE Group Esteem is focused on growth in three key areas:Agent Success – Expanding mentorship programs like ONE Fast Track, providing training, and offering tools that empower agents at every stage of their career.Community Engagement – Continuing partnerships with Kansas City organizations, from volunteer days at the Kansas City Zoo to blood drives in Liberty, reinforcing the brokerage’s commitment to giving back.Market Expansion – Growing beyond Liberty with the new Johnson County office, creating greater accessibility for clients across the metro.Building on a Legacy of InnovationAs a partner and broker, Brooks is committed to carrying forward the Realty ONE Group Esteem legacy — one that prioritizes both client success and agent freedom. Her experience in luxury properties, investor strategies, and community-driven real estate uniquely positions her to lead the brokerage through the next wave of industry challenges and opportunities.With a team of passionate agents, innovative leadership, and a shared commitment to excellence, Realty ONE Group Esteem is not just a brokerage — it is a movement dedicated to opening doors to possibilities and making dreams come true.

Opening Doors Across Kansas City, ONE Home, ONE Dream, ONE Life at a Time

