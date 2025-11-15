Skye Moving Expands Fleet of Services to Enhance Moving Solutions for Clients Nationwide

Skye Moving LLC expands its services in Ocala, offering long-distance, piano, safe, and residential moving for a complete, stress-free moving experience.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skye Moving LLC, a trusted moving company based in Ocala , FL, is excited to announce the expansion of its services. Originally offering local moving, crating, labor-only assistance, and packing/unpacking, the company now provides long-distance moving, out-of-state relocation, piano moving, safe moving, and residential moving. This expansion aims to offer a comprehensive solution for all moving needs while maintaining a commitment to customer satisfaction and quality service.Founded in 2015 by James Gervais, Skye Moving LLC has earned a reputation as one of the leading movers in Ocala. The company’s focus on safe transport and care for clients’ belongings has resulted in a loyal customer base. With the addition of new services, Skye Moving is now equipped to handle a broader range of moves for both residential and commercial customers.Expanded Service OfferingsSkye Moving’s new services include:Crating ServicesCustom crating for delicate items like antiques and electronics, ensuring safe transport for high-value possessions.Local MovingReliable moving services within Ocala and nearby areas, managing everything from packing to unloading.Labor-Only ServicesFor customers who have their own truck, Skye Moving offers labor-only services, providing professional help with loading and unloading.Packing and UnpackingFull packing and unpacking services, using high-quality materials to protect items during transport and settling them into the new home.Long-Distance MovingServices for clients moving across state lines or greater distances, with attention to timing, care, and customer satisfaction.Out-of-State MoversFull-service out-of-state relocation, including transportation, packing, and clear communication about delivery times and pricing.Piano MovingSpecialized services for piano moving, ensuring safe and efficient transport of these valuable instruments.Safe MovingFor heavy safes, Skye Moving provides secure transport using specialized equipment designed for these high-value items.Residential MovingFull-service residential moving, from packing and transport to unloading, furniture assembly, and unpacking to ensure a smooth transition to a new home.A Customer-Centric ApproachSkye Moving remains dedicated to providing exceptional service to all its customers. As a trusted moving company in Ocala, they continue to prioritize transparency, with no hidden fees and a straightforward pricing structure. Whether handling a small apartment move or an entire house relocation, the team focuses on making the moving process as stress-free as possible.“We’re committed to simplifying the moving experience for our customers, no matter the size of the job,” said James Gervais, Founder and CEO of Skye Moving LLC. “Whether you’re moving across town or across the state, our goal is to deliver the best moving services available.”Looking AheadWith its expanded services, Skye Moving is positioning itself to become the go-to residential movers in Ocala and beyond. The company is investing in new technology and team training to stay ahead of the industry and continue offering reliable and efficient moving solutions.For more information about Skye Moving’s expanded services or to schedule a free consultation, visit skyemoving.com.About Skye Moving LLCSkye Moving LLC, based in Ocala, FL, is a fully licensed and insured moving company. Founded in 2015, the company offers a variety of services including local and long-distance moving, crating, piano moving, and packing/unpacking. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and efficient service, Skye Moving is a trusted choice for movers in Ocala and beyond.Contact Information:James Gervais, Founder and CEOSkye Moving LLCPhone: (352) 761-7347Email: info@skyemoving.comWebsite: www.skyemoving.com

