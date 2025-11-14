Tampa Moving Company Reports Record Inbound Moves as Florida Remains Top Relocation State in 2025

Securing every item with precision and care. At Skyway Moving & Storage, we know how to pack your valuables the right way.

Skyway Moving & Storage sees rise in long-distance relocations as Tampa continues to attract new residents from across the U.S.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Florida once again tops the list of America’s most popular relocation destinations, Skyway Moving & Storage , a trusted Tampa-based moving company, reports a record number of inbound moves into the region during 2025. With strong job growth, sunny weather, and no state income tax, Florida, and Tampa in particular, has become a prime target for individuals and families seeking a lifestyle change.Backed by data from the United Van Lines National Movers Study, which placed Florida among the top three inbound states for 2024 and 2025, Skyway Moving & Storage confirms the trend with real-time activity across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. The company reports a sharp increase in long-distance moves from states like New York, Illinois, New Jersey, and California, with a growing number of remote workers and retirees choosing Tampa as their next home.“We’ve seen a major shift this year. A large portion of our clients are relocating from out of state, especially from the Northeast and Midwest,” said a spokesperson for Skyway Moving & Storage. “They’re drawn to Tampa for its coastal lifestyle, growing economy, and strong housing market. For us, that means expanding our long-distance moving support and working around the clock to meet demand.”With Tampa’s metro population now exceeding 3.3 million, and the city ranked among the fastest-growing urban areas in the country, moving companies like Skyway Moving & Storage are playing a key role in helping new residents settle in. The company notes that many inbound moves are family-based, with clients often moving for better schools, safer neighborhoods, and proximity to coastal living.In response to the rising demand, Skyway Moving & Storage has doubled down on:Long-distance logisticsProfessional packing servicesTemporary and long-term storage solutionsFlexible scheduling, including evenings and weekends“Florida has always been popular, but 2025 has taken it to another level,” the spokesperson added. “We’re proud to be a part of helping people start fresh in Tampa, and we take that responsibility seriously.”Skyway also warns that the 2025 peak moving season (May–August) is expected to be one of the busiest in recent years. The company recommends booking well in advance and consulting with licensed and insured movers to avoid common relocation risks such as price gouging or last-minute cancellations. Moving to Tampa : Trends at a GlanceFlorida ranks among the top inbound states for 10+ years (United Van Lines, 2025)Tampa named one of the top 10 U.S. cities for relocation (U.S. Census Bureau, 2024)Common origin states: New York, New Jersey, Illinois, California, PennsylvaniaSpike in interstate and long-distance moves noted by Skyway Moving & Storage throughout 2025Whether relocating across the country or within Florida, Skyway Moving & Storage offers reliable solutions tailored to each client’s needs. As a local Tampa moving company with years of experience, the team provides comprehensive residential and commercial services, along with safe storage options and customer-first support.Learn more or request a quote today:Phone: +1 813-530-1115About Skyway Moving & StorageSkyway Moving & Storage is a Tampa-based moving company offering residential, commercial, and long-distance moving services across Florida and beyond. Known for its professionalism, transparency, and personalized service, the company also provides secure storage solutions and expert packing options. Whether you're moving to, from, or within Tampa, Skyway’s team is dedicated to delivering a smooth relocation experience.Media Contact:Skyway Moving & StorageTampa, FL+1 813-530-1115steve@skywaymoving.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.