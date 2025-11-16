‘Not in Vain’ — New Toronto-Based Feature Film by Ahsan Khan to Screen at Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival

A gripping Toronto feature film lauded for its raw emotion, starring Anser Rahman, Myra Chandani, and Mike D. Smith under Ahsan Khan’s direction.

I recognized real life in this story — the frustration, the love, and the battles we fight both inside ourselves and out in the world.” — Tara McMillin

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not in Vain, a new feature film written and directed by Toronto-based filmmaker Ahsan Khan, will be showcased at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF) on November 26, 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre. Featuring performances by Anser Rahman, Myra Chandani, and Mike D. Smith, the film presents a grounded narrative centered on loss, identity, and personal reflection. The screening marks a significant moment for the project as it begins its festival circuit.

Not in Vain follows its protagonist through a series of internal and external challenges connected to purpose, resilience, and the complexities of personal relationships. Through its character-driven approach, the film explores experiences related to grief, pressure, and the pursuit of stability. While the story is fictional, its themes draw inspiration from real-world situations that many individuals navigate quietly. The film’s creative direction is influenced by Khan’s upbringing in Scarborough and his work within Toronto’s multicultural creative environment, which has shaped his perspective and filmmaking style.

The film features a cast of both emerging and seasoned performers. Lead actor Anser Rahman portrays the central character’s emotional journey, supported by young actress Myra Chandani, whose role adds an intergenerational dynamic to the story. Mike D. Smith appears in a pivotal part that provides narrative tension and explores how difficult decisions can affect families and communities.

Early screenings for selected members of the press have generated commentary on aspects of the film, including performances, cinematography, and direction. These remarks reflect individual reviewer perspectives and do not represent the views of the production team. Among the feedback shared:

One critic noted, “Rahman delivers one of the most emotionally honest performances — subtle, controlled, and real.”

Another reviewer commented, “Myra Chandani brings an emotional presence that adds depth to every scene she appears in.”

Regarding the film’s antagonist, a reviewer wrote, “Mike D. Smith portrays the role with a layered and restrained performance.”

On the creative approach, one critic observed, “Ahsan Khan’s direction reflects clarity and focus.”

Several comments referenced the cinematography, including one that described it as “visually intentional and structured in a way that supports the film’s emotional themes.”

Cinematographer contributions play an important role in shaping the film’s tone. The visual approach incorporates close framing, muted color palettes, and observational compositions that reflect the protagonist’s shifting emotional state. This visual strategy is paired with a soundtrack composed to complement the narrative without overpowering it, creating a cohesive sensory experience for viewers.

Not in Vain also highlights certain cultural influences connected to the South Asian diaspora in Canada. While not the central focus of the plot, the film incorporates nuances related to community expectations, family structures, and generational viewpoints. These elements appear subtly throughout the story, adding context to the characters’ decisions and interactions.

Upcoming Screening

The film will be presented at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF) on November 26, 2025, screening at 8:00 PM at the Noel Ryan Theatre. MISAFF is recognized for featuring films connected to South Asian storytelling and for supporting the work of filmmakers based in Canada and abroad. The festival provides a platform for narratives that reflect a broad range of cultural experiences and creative voices.

Future Availability

Following the MISAFF screening, Not in Vain is expected to appear at additional festivals and curated events. Plans for broader distribution, including digital availability, will be announced as future screenings are confirmed. The production team is currently exploring opportunities for partnerships with regional and international film platforms.

Members of the public, media, and industry professionals can find the official trailer, press materials, and updates at www.notinvainthefilm.com. The website will continue to provide announcements related to upcoming events, viewing opportunities, and behind-the-scenes insights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.