MBE Inc. sets to complete its third hotel project with a total valuation of $100M

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mansoor Brother Enterprises (MBE) Inc. is proud to announce the completion of their third hotel project, with a total valuation of $100 million. This is a significant milestone for the company and demonstrates their continued commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative hotel developments.

The hotel, located in Kirkland, is a state-of-the-art property that features 80 rooms and suites, a full-service restaurant, a fitness center, and other amenities. The hotel also offers meeting rooms and event spaces for business and social events, making it the perfect destination for both leisure and corporate travelers.

The completion of this project is a testament to the team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. They have been able to successfully deliver this project on time and within budget, which is a reflection of the company's expertise and experience in the hotel development industry.

This hotel project is a great addition to their portfolio and they are confident that it will be well received by guests and the community. They are excited to continue to grow their portfolio and expand their presence in the hospitality industry.

They would like to thank their partners, investors, and the local community for their support and they look forward to welcoming guests to this new property. They invite everyone to come and see for themselves the results of their hard work and dedication.

MBE Inc. continues to set the standard for hotel development and they are confident that this project will be a great success. Thank you for your continued support of MBE Inc.