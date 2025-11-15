News Release: Legendary Lights, Festive Nights: Celebrate the Holidays Across North Dakota

This holiday season, North Dakota transforms into a winter wonderland filled with lights, laughter, and festive cheer. From Fargo’s Christkindlmarkt and Grand Forks’ HollyDazzle Festival of Lights to Medora’s Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas and Garrison’s Dickens Village Festival, there’s something magical waiting in every corner of the state. Whether you’re planning a getaway or looking to enjoy local traditions close to home, North Dakota’s holiday events offer the perfect way to celebrate the season with family, friends, and community spirit.

The following events are just a sampling of the holiday fun this year.

Bismarck

16th Annual Bismarck Christmas Big One Art & Craft Fair, November 21-22

To kick-off the holiday season, the Bismarck Christmas Big One Art & Craft Fair returns to the Bismarck Event Center where shoppers can explore 250 booths featuring handcrafted products from across the country, including unique arts, crafts, and baked goods from more than 160 talented exhibitors. It’s the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind gifts from handcrafted furniture and home-sewn quilts to pottery, decor and flavorful foods for the holiday season.

Fargo

Christkindlmarkt, November 21-23 & 28-30

For two weekends the Fargo Civic Center comes alive with holiday spirit during Christkindlmarkt. This festive celebration features an Outdoor Winter Wonderland, Gift Market, and Bier Hall hosted by Drekker Brewing Company. Guests can enjoy delicious food, live music, art demonstrations, holiday treats, and fun activities for kids.

Xcel Holiday Lights Parade and Winterfest, December 6

Kick off the holiday season with the Xcel Holiday Lights Parade and Winterfest in downtown Fargo. This beloved tradition draws thousands from Fargo, Moorhead, and beyond to celebrate together. During the parade, the streets will sparkle with dazzling parade floats, marching bands, equestrian entries, and twinkling lights. Guests can also enjoy warm treats, ice skating, gift donations, and plenty of festive fun for the whole family.

Garrison

Dickens Village Festival, November 28-30, December 5-6, & 12-13

As North Dakota’s unofficial Christmas capital, Garrison invites visitors to experience the magic of the Dickens Village Festival. The festival features live entertainment, a Fruitcake Toss, Children’s Top Hat Decorating, street food vendors, carolers, and a lighted Main Street parade at dusk. Guests can also enjoy rides in a horsedrawn carriage or hop aboard the authentic English double-decker bus, affectionately called the "Queen Elizabus."

Grand Forks

HollyDazzle Festival of Lights, November 23

HollyDazzle, the annual holiday celebration in Downtown Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, kicks off the season along the Red River. The event features holiday activities hosted by downtown businesses in both communities including movie showings; hot cocoa and s’mores; ornament decorating; carriage rides; a parade of lights; and will culminate with a special tree lighting and a spectacular winter fireworks show. The event is free and open to the public, making it the perfect way for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together!

Jamestown

Lights on Shriner Hill, Nightly, November 28, 2025 - January 4, 2026

A sparkling affair for every car, Jamestown lights up with over 100 illuminated trees along Highway 281 for the Lights on Shriner Hill from 5 p.m. until midnight daily. Started by four Shriner groups that came together to light the trees on Mill Hill, the area is now known as "Shriner Hill" and features more than 30,000 twinkling lights. This dazzling holiday display is a must-see for visitors and locals alike.

Mandan

Mandan Lights on Main, Nightly, November 28, 2025 - January 1, 2026

Mandan Holiday Lights on Main returns to downtown Mandan with larger-than-life, interactive displays that fill Dykshoorn Park with festive cheer. The celebration kicks off on Sunday, November 28 with a community lighting ceremony. This vibrant holiday experience brings people together to enjoy dazzling lights while giving back to local causes. Nonprofit organizations will take part in a friendly tree-decorating competition at the Morton Mandan Public Library, with voting open from Thanksgiving through the New Year.

Medora

Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas, December 5-6

Experience a Christmas tradition with a western twist at the annual Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas in Medora. This weekend-long celebration offers fun for all ages, with the entire town of Medora decked out in festive decorations. Enjoy delicious food on the streets, shopping, dancing, live music, all set against the stunning backdrop of snow-capped buttes and western holiday decor. The featured event, A Very Merry Badlands Christmas, is a holiday show that runs December 4-21 at the Old Town Hall Theatre.

Minot

Christmas Tree Lighting and Open House, November 28

Downtown Minot will host a magical night for family and friends at its annual Christmas Open House, a beloved community tradition filled with holiday cheer. Visitors can enjoy hayrides, cookies with Santa, a festive tree lighting ceremony, live musical performances, and special treats and sales from local businesses throughout the evening.

Miracle on First – Holiday Pop-Up, November 25 - December 31

Adults are invited to step into a holiday cocktail wonderland at the beautifully restored Regency Event Center for the Miracle on First – Holiday Pop-Up in downtown Minot. This officially licensed “Miracle” pop-up experience is decked out with over-the-top décor, twinkling lights, custom holiday glassware, festive cocktails, and a warm atmosphere with joyful surprises designed for seasonal celebrations. For families, the pop-up will offer two specialty brunches with Santa on December 13 and 20 featuring plenty of brunch favorites!

New Town

32nd Annual Parade of Lights and Walk-A-Bout, New Town, December 6

New Town will host a full day of holiday fun and festive cheer with a variety of activities for the whole family, including photos with Santa, a Christmas Cultural Craft Fair, and more. Don’t miss the town Walk-A-Bout from 5 to 8 p.m., where visitors can explore local businesses, sample delicious treats, and enjoy holiday sales and specials, capped off by the parade of lights that evening.

