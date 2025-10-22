News Release: North Dakota’s Badlands named one of National Geographic’s Best of the World: Where to Go in 2026

North Dakota’s Badlands profiled Among 25 Top Must-Visit Destinations for Year Ahead, According to National Geographic’s Global Editorial Teams

WASHINGTON–Oct. 21, 2025 - National Geographic today unveiled its annual list of the 25 most awe-inspiring, meaningful and immersive travel experiences for the upcoming year. From Rwandan safaris to the Moroccan oases, this year’s edition of BEST OF THE WORLD encourages readers to rethink how they travel, embracing deeper connections with nature, culture and communities.

Following a robust nomination, researching and reporting process, North Dakota’s Badlands was selected as one of the BEST OF THE WORLD for 2026 by National Geographic’s team of travel experts and Nat Geo Traveller‘s international editorial teams, which serve millions of readers through their magazines and websites around the world.

Designed as a curated selection of options to inspire travelers, BEST OF THE WORLD 2026 includes something for everyone—families, foodies, animal lovers, adventurers and more. This year’s list stands apart by featuring destinations that celebrate distinctive cultural moments, one-of-a-kind events and experiences, awe-inspiring natural wonders and sustainable travel. Whether exploring the scenic North Dakota Badlands or touring the “snow monsters” of the Zao mountains in Japan, this year’s selections offer a diverse range of options that cater to both seasoned explorers and first-time adventurers.

“At Nat Geo, we know that travel has the power to inspire and transform us," said Nathan Lump, editor in chief of National Geographic. "In this year's BEST OF THE WORLD, we especially wanted to highlight unexpected destinations that the algorithms are probably not serving you—for instance, Uzbekistan's Khivaor Rwanda's Akagera National Park. Of course, we know that not every trip can be an off-the-beaten-path adventure, so we were mindful to include some surprisingly compelling places that are also more easily accessible. Whatever kind of traveler you are, our goal is to ensure we're sharing fresh ideas that help you connect with that feeling of discovery and joy that comes from a great travel experience."

“We’re thrilled to see our North Dakota Badlands recognized by National Geographic as one of the Best of the World destinations for 2026,” said Director of Tourism and Marketing Sara Otte Coleman. “This global spotlight affirms what we’ve always known—our North Dakota Badlands are bold, breathtaking, and unforgettable. With the upcoming Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library adding even more depth to the experience, there’s never been a better time to explore this iconic landscape.”

BEST OF THE WORLD 2026 can be found online now at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld, where readers can be transported to each destination through striking photography and immersive reporting. To follow the conversation on social, use #BestoftheWorld.

###

