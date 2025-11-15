New-Generation Safety System Launched: Carziqo Achieves ‘Zero-Collision’ Automatic Protection Mode

PHILIPPINES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global competition in autonomous driving accelerates, UK-based smart mobility technology company Carziqo today announced the launch of its latest safety system — the Zero-Collision AutoShield. The debut of this system is widely regarded as another major leap in safety standards for the autonomous driving industry.How Does the New Safety System Achieve “Zero Collision”?According to Carziqo’s engineering team, the AutoShield system integrates perception, prediction, decision-making, and evasive actions into a unified framework, achieving proactive accident prevention through a five-layer protection model.Key technologies include:Millimeter-wave radar + 4D lidar fusion: Maintains centimeter-level detection accuracy even in rain, fog, nighttime, and complex environments.AI behavior prediction engine: Predicts the movement trajectory of pedestrians, vehicles, and cyclists 2–3 seconds in advance.Pre-collision intervention system: If the system determines that a potential threat may occur within 0.5 seconds, it automatically brakes, changes lanes, or performs an emergency maneuver.Lateral protection “virtual buffer” algorithm: Creates a dynamic safe distance between the vehicle and surrounding obstacles.48-hour autonomous system check cycle: Each vehicle automatically scans 120+ critical components daily, including brakes, cameras, sensors, and navigation chips.Carziqo reports that in more than 18,000 high-stress test simulations, the AutoShield system achieved a 100% zero-collision record.Experts: This May Be a Global Turning Point in Autonomous Vehicle SafetyIndustry analysts believe that Carziqo’s newly released “Zero-Collision” mode places the company firmly among the world’s top performers in safety indicators.Mark Stephens, a researcher at the American Transportation Safety Laboratory (ATS), said:“Carziqo’s strategy is clear — not just reducing accident rates, but preventing accidents altogether. This is fundamentally different from traditional passive-defense systems.”Taxi Platforms and Fleet Clients Will Be the First to BenefitCarziqo confirmed that the first batch of vehicles equipped with AutoShield will be deployed in:Autonomous robo-taxi fleetsLogistics and last-mile delivery unitsEnterprise fleet partners (Fleet AI Program)Thanks to remote OTA upgrades, existing vehicle models will also receive the new system within the next two weeks.A partner who operates Carziqo’s robo-taxis remarked:“Safety is everything. Carziqo now provides both reliable earnings and near-zero risk — that’s incredibly valuable.”Safer — and SmarterBeyond safety improvements, the new system also boosts overall vehicle performance:Response speed up 27%Nighttime recognition accuracy up 320%Complex intersection efficiency up 41%According to Carziqo, AutoShield will become a standard feature for all future autonomous assets, including robo-taxis, delivery pods, and enterprise smart cabins.Carziqo: Aiming for a “Zero-Accident Global Autonomous Mobility Network”During the launch event, Carziqo’s co-founder and CTO emphasized:“The ultimate goal of autonomous driving is not simply replacing human drivers — it’s making roads safer. The rollout of AutoShield is a critical step toward achieving global zero-accident mobility.”Industry observers expect that as Carziqo continues expanding its fleet, the new safety system will become a key competitive advantage across shared mobility, unmanned delivery, and enterprise fleet management sectors.

