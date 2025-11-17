Carziqo Unveils New Shared-Revenue Model: Daily Earnings per Vehicle Hit Record High

UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid intensifying global competition in autonomous driving, smart mobility platform Carziqo announced today the launch of its upgraded Shared-Revenue Model, along with new operational data showing that daily net earnings per autonomous vehicle have reached a new all-time high. The milestone not only validates the commercial viability of autonomous taxis but also signals a significant turning point for the future of scalable intelligent urban transportation.Daily Earnings Continue to Climb as Autonomous Operations AccelerateAccording to Carziqo’s operations team, the newly released figures reflect performance across multiple cities where the platform’s autonomous fleets are deployed. Latest data shows a substantial increase in daily net revenue per vehicle compared to the previous quarter, with certain high-demand regions posting strong double-digit growth.Industry analysts note that this trend indicates the growing maturity of autonomous technology in real urban environments and highlights rapidly increasing demand for driverless taxi services.Carziqo attributes the surge in earnings to the deployment of its new AI-powered dispatching engine. By analyzing real-time traffic, ride demand, energy consumption, and cost structures, the system optimizes routing and scheduling, significantly boosting overall vehicle efficiency and earnings capacity.A Shared-Revenue Model That Allows Individuals to Join the Future Mobility EconomyThe new model enables individual participants to earn daily profit-sharing from autonomous taxi operations with low entry barriers. Carziqo stresses that this is not traditional vehicle leasing but a next-generation “intelligent asset participation model” built upon autonomous driving and the sharing economy.Under this structure, the platform handles all core technical responsibilities—including system maintenance, remote monitoring, safety management, and AI dispatching—while participants receive transparent, real-time daily net income generated by the vehicle.A Carziqo spokesperson stated:“We want ordinary people to share in the economic upside of autonomous mobility. This is not just a self-operating car—it’s a smart asset capable of generating continuous cash flow.”Positive Market Response as Institutional Investors Take NoticeWith vehicle-level earnings steadily rising, Carziqo’s business model is drawing increased interest from institutional investors. Several mobility-focused investment firms note that large-scale autonomous taxi networks are poised to become one of the fastest-growing global sectors in the next five years. Carziqo’s early user-driven ecosystem, powered by its shared-revenue model, may serve as a strategic advantage in this emerging market.Future Roadmap: From City-Level Deployment to Global Autonomous NetworksCarziqo projects that as its fleet expands, regulatory environments evolve, and its AI dispatching system continues to advance, platform-wide profitability still has significant room for growth.The company’s upcoming strategic priorities include:Expanding autonomous fleet operations into additional international citiesAdvancing nighttime autonomous driving and safety systemsBuilding cross-city operational data networksEstablishing the shared-revenue model as a global entry point for individuals to participate in the future mobility economyCarziqo’s newly released Shared-Revenue Model not only sets a new benchmark for autonomous taxi profitability but also showcases a scalable and replicable commercial framework for the global smart mobility industry. As technology matures and market adoption accelerates, autonomous driving is rapidly shifting from “future concept” to “real economic engine”—and Carziqo is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation.

