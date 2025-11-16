Carziqo Launches Global Personal Partner Program, Enabling Ordinary Individuals to Invest in Autonomous Taxis

UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when autonomous driving technology is accelerating worldwide, investment opportunities for everyday individuals have remained limited — until now. Today, global smart-mobility technology company Carziqo officially announced the launch of its Global Personal Partner Program, allowing users around the world to participate in autonomous taxi operations and share in the economic growth of the next major technology wave.Industry observers are calling it one of Carziqo’s most groundbreaking initiatives to date — a move that brings autonomous-vehicle investment out of the hands of large corporations and makes “owning an autonomous taxi” a realistic opportunity for the general public.Lowering the Barrier: Autonomous Driving Opens to Everyday InvestorsTraditionally, autonomous taxis have been a domain reserved for tech giants and institutional investors due to high capital requirements and strict technical thresholds. Carziqo’s Personal Partner Program aims to shift that landscape.According to Carziqo:Individuals can invest in single “Autonomous Vehicle Operation Units.”The platform manages all scheduling, maintenance, safety systems, and AI operations.Partners receive 70% of the net daily operating revenue from each vehicle.Vehicles are used for legal urban mobility, ride-hailing, and delivery services.Carziqo states that the program is designed to democratize access to the autonomous driving economy and allow individuals to participate in the infrastructure of future transportation.Technology Foundation: AI Systems Supporting Million-Vehicle CoordinationCarziqo has significantly increased its technological investment in recent years.The company has developed its own AI Remote Dispatch System 2.0, urban navigation models, and multi-sensor fusion systems, which have already been deployed and tested across several countries. Each vehicle is equipped with autonomous driving capabilities such as obstacle avoidance, nighttime enhanced vision, real-time monitoring, and remote system control.A senior Carziqo engineer explained:“A single autonomous taxi doesn’t create a new economy. But when tens of thousands or millions of these vehicles collaborate via the cloud, they form the world’s largest intelligent mobile-asset network.”The Next Step of the Sharing Economy: From Shared Bikes to Shared RobotaxisAs the sharing economy enters its 3.0 era, the industry is shifting toward sustainability, automation, and higher efficiency. Carziqo’s Personal Partner Program aligns closely with these trends.Industry analysts note:“The sharing economy is no longer just about renting products. It’s about enabling ordinary people to participate in asset-generated income. Carziqo’s model may become a turning point in commercializing autonomous driving.”Global Expansion: From Southeast Asia to Europe and North AmericaCarziqo is currently conducting trials in multiple regions, including:Southeast Asian cities for ride-hailing and delivery pilot programsAutonomous-vehicle test routes across the Middle EastNighttime operational data collection in European citiesRegulatory-compliant driving model training in North AmericaWith the launch of the Personal Partner Program, Carziqo says it will expand its global mobility network and allow participants to benefit directly from the company’s international footprint.Will an Autonomous Taxi Be Your Next “Asset”?Carziqo emphasizes that this initiative is not a marketing gimmick but a realistic development direction for the next decade of autonomous driving:“Today’s ordinary individuals can become tomorrow’s builders and beneficiaries of the intelligent transportation network.”As Carziqo officially begins global recruitment, analysts expect a fresh wave of public participation in the autonomous mobility economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.