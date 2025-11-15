11/14/25 – STATE AGENCIES RESPOND TO SECOND CONFIRMED CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA IN HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

STATE AGENCIES RESPOND TO SECOND CONFIRMED CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA IN HAWAIʻI

HONOLULU – Three state agencies are on alert after a second case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in a migratory duck – this time on the island of Maui. This is the first confirmed detection of H5N1 on Maui.

The Northern pintail (koloa māpu) was found along the Wailea shoreline and submitted to the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center – Honolulu Field Station. Samples were sent to the National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin, where it tested positive for influenza H5. The National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Iowa later confirmed the bird was infected with the H5N1 virus.

H5N1 is a highly infectious and often lethal subtype of influenza A that primarily affects birds but can sometimes be transmitted to humans. H5N1 was first detected in Hawaiʻi in November 2024 in a backyard flock in Central Oʻahu and subsequently in a hybrid duck from the north shore of Oʻahu. This Maui case follows the October 2025 confirmation of H5N1 in another koloa māpu found on Oʻahu at the University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa campus.

This year to date, the USGS has tested 77 birds for influenza all of which have been negative except for the Maui koloa māpu. Given these data, the risk of infection to humans and poultry remains low.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH), Department of Agriculture & Biosecurity (DAB) and Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) continue coordinated monitoring of public health reports, poultry operations and wild bird populations for any signs of virus spread.

During the Hawaiʻi migratory bird season, migratory birds may carry diseases to the islands, so the public should remain vigilant.

If you encounter sick or dead birds such as waterfowl:

Avoid touching or handling wild birds, especially waterfowl or shorebirds.

If capture of a dead or sick bird is necessary for investigation or handling is necessary by wildlife professionals, use gloves, minimize contact and follow biosafety protocols.

To report multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock, or other wild birds or animals, contact the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) Animal Industry Division at 808-483-7100, Monday to Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or 808-837-8092 during non-business hours and holidays. You may also e-mail [email protected] .

Continued Public Support Needed for Seabird Fallout Response

State agencies also remind the public that we continue to rely on community participation in responding to seabird fallout events, especially during peak fledgling seasons. If you find a grounded seabird – such as a wedge-tailed shearwater – please report it and consider assisting the bird by bringing it into a rescue facility. If you find a downed seabird and decide to rescue it, you can follow recommendations and information provided by the State Department of Health and guidance from the Centers of Disease Control. Practice proper hygiene and sanitize hands, clothes, towels and other items after handling any animal. Community assistance remains critical to ensuring these birds receive timely care and can be returned safely to the wild. For more information visit:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/wildlife/seabird-fallout-season/

About H5N1 / Avian Influenza:

H5N1 is an avian influenza virus that primarily affects birds; human infections are rare but can occur from close contact with infected birds.

The public risk in Hawaiʻi is low at this time and DOH does not recommend limiting outdoor activity.

Routine influenza vaccines in humans do not protect against H5N1; the best prevention is avoiding contact with sick or dead birds.

For more information, visit:

https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/avian-influenza/

# # #

Media Contact:

Andrew Laurence

Communications Director

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0407

E-mail: [email protected]