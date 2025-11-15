11/14/25 – PAVING AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS AT KE‘EHI SMALL BOAT HARBOR START NEXT WEEK

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

PAVING AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS AT KE‘EHI SMALL BOAT HARBOR START NEXT WEEK

HONOLULU – A construction project to improve the parking lot at Ke‘ehi Small Boat Harbor will begin next week, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.

Work will address coastal inundation and sea level rise impacts by constructing grade adjustment walls and importing fill material to raise the elevation of the west side parking lot of the harbor, that has steadily sunk over time. It will involve paving over gravel/dirt areas to fix potholes and manage water pooling. The scope of activities will also include striping, drainage work, fencing and signage installation.

The project will cost $3,925,757 and has an estimated completion date of February 27, 2026.

No closure of harbor facilities is anticipated during the construction period. There will be impacts to traffic flow and a temporary reduction of available parking during project work. The contractor, Ke Nui Construction, LLC, will work closely with harbor users and DLNR’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) staff to ensure limited impacts.

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]