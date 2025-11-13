A call for action from families of the missing

We, the families of the missing, have now decided to come together and make our voices heard.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has recorded more than 284,000 missing persons worldwide. This figure represents just the tip of the iceberg, as the actual number of missing persons - including enforced disappearances - on a global scale likely runs into the millions: a tragedy that affects every country on the planet.

We represent hundreds of thousands of parents, grandparents, husbands and wives, siblings, children and grandchildren searching for a beloved family member whose presence we have been robbed of, without knowing if they are still alive. The trauma of disappearance leaves its mark on mental health for generations. We also suffer from prejudice, social exclusion, legal difficulties and financial hardships as a result of our family member's disappearance.

And yet, our unique condition makes us invisible in many countries. As if the endless mourning weren't enough, we also face personal risks and are persecuted in our search, sometimes by the state itself- when it is responsible for the enforced disappearance - or when the state fails to protect its citizens, sometimes by criminal groups or other bodies. Experiencing the scourge of disappearance transforms everything, dismantling the entire foundation of family and community. Families are the fundamental base of society, supporting its structure and forming the social fabric. And yet, we almost always act alone in our search. But we need support. From 11-13 November, 2025, at the ICRC International Conference for Families of Missing Persons, more than 900 families in 50 countries are coming together online, to share their experiences and discuss the problem of disappearance.

We appeal to the global media to hear us and amplify our voice; to human rights organizations and civil society groups to join the cause and support the families of missing persons; and to governments that can establish legal frameworks, create public policies that raise awareness in society with events and places of remembrance for the missing, as well as search tools and platforms where we can participate in the process. This cause is not limited to any territory, people, or religion. It can affect anyone. Humanity must recognize the condition of disappearance as a problem that demands a global response, and that all states have a duty to protect anyone on their territory from any adverse circumstances that could lead to disappearance. Likewise, it is necessary to strengthen and support international non-governmental and humanitarian organizations that represent and work alongside families. It is essential to support and protect families in their search.

Today we live with memories and hope.

Listen and share our voice! Join us in the search for a solution. Together we will be stronger, together we can make a difference!