Rankings.io Acquires Gladiator Law Marketing, Strengthening Its Commitment to Law Firm Growth

Marion, Illinois – Rankings.io, a leading digital marketing agency for law firms, has acquired Gladiator Law Marketing, an established agency known for its quality work in SEO, PPC, design, and digital advertising.

“I’ve known Adam Draper and Lisa Vaughn for years,” said Chris Dreyer, Founder and CEO of Rankings.io. “We’ve always been friendly competitors, and I’ve always respected how they operate. Their values (do great work, treat clients well, and focus on results) line up perfectly with ours, and that’s what made this such a natural fit.”

Gladiator’s full team has joined Rankings.io and is now fully integrated across all departments. Every client has been informed, onboarded, and continues to receive the same high level of service, now supported by Rankings.io’s expanded team and resources.

“Gladiator built a strong reputation in this industry because they cared deeply about their clients and their craft,” Dreyer said. “Our goal is to continue that legacy while also giving their clients even more horsepower and support.”

Dreyer, who has led Rankings.io since its founding, emphasized that the company remains founder-led and mission-driven.



“I love what I do and plan to do it until I croak,” Dreyer joked. “When that day comes, just put on my gravestone: God called. Said the firm’s pipeline is full.”

Quotes

“Gladiator’s top priority has always been to take care of our clients and our employees. We could not have found a better option to take that service to the next level. Not only does Rankings share our values, but they also share our tenacious focus on results. In an ever-changing world and marketplace, Rankings is poised to continue being an industry leader.”

– Adam Draper, Co-Founder and Former CEO, Gladiator Law Marketing



“From the beginning, Gladiator Law Marketing was built to capture the spirit of determination that defines the law firms we serve. We’ve always been Gladiators for Gladiators – driven, relentless, and committed to helping our clients conquer their markets. That same passion made joining forces with Rankings.io an easy choice. Chris Dreyer and the exceptional leadership team at Rankings.io have a proven record of delivering results — proof over promises — and that’s already been evident through the strong outcomes and positive feedback from our clients. It’s deeply meaningful to see what we built is carried forward by a team we respect.”

– Lisa Vaughn, Co-Founder and Former President, Gladiator Law Marketing

“I’ve always believed the real difference isn’t just in the big wins—it’s in the details, the follow-through, and the relationships you build. Joining forces with Rankings.io brings together two teams who share that same mindset: high integrity, a focus on real results, and a refusal to settle for average. I’m proud to carry forward the Gladiator legacy of doing great work, treating our clients like partners, and doubling down on what we do best—helping law firms win more cases.”

– Jacob Smith, Former COO, Gladiator Law Marketing

Rankings.io is a performance marketing agency specializing in personal injury law firms. The company helps attorneys dominate search and grow predictable case pipelines through SEO, AI search optimization (AIO), PPC, and performance-driven digital strategy. Founded by Chris Dreyer, Rankings.io is a long-term, founder-led agency built to help elite law firms achieve sustained growth and market leadership in an evolving search landscape.

Rankings.io

2008 W Main St Suite C, Marion, IL 62959

(888) 684-4830

ken@rankings.io

https://rankings.io/

Press Contact : Ken Mafli

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.