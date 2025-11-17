Malcolm M. Crosland, Jr., Honored with N. Michael Rucka Lifetime Achievement Award by the WILG

North Charleston, South Carolina – Malcolm M. Crosland, Jr., a prominent attorney at Steinberg Law Firm, has been honored with the N. Michael Rucka Lifetime Achievement Award by the Workers’ Injury Law & Advocacy Group (WILG). This prestigious award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated unwavering support for WILG’s mission to advocate for the rights of injured workers throughout their careers.

The N. Michael Rucka Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to Crosland’s commitment to the legal community and his enduring influence in advocating for workers’ rights. “Receiving this award is an incredible honor, and I am grateful for the recognition from my peers,” Crosland stated, reflecting on the significance of the accolade. “It underscores the importance of our work at WILG and the collective efforts of all involved in supporting the rights of injured workers.”

WILG is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to representing the interests of millions of workers and their families who face the repercussions of workplace injuries and illnesses. By providing education, resources, and a network for attorneys and advocates, WILG plays a crucial role in advancing the cause of injured workers across the country.

Crosland, who has practiced law for over 34 years, follows in the footsteps of a family legacy, with both his father and grandfather having dedicated their lives to the legal profession. This deep-rooted commitment to law has shaped Crosland’s approach, characterized by honesty, compassion, and a zealous pursuit of justice for his clients.

Throughout his distinguished career, Crosland has been instrumental in numerous appellate decisions, making significant contributions to the legal landscape in South Carolina. His dedication extends beyond the courtroom; he is actively involved in charitable organizations and has held leadership roles in law-related committees. Notably, he served as the past president of WILG, where he played a pivotal role in advancing the organization’s mission to protect the rights of working individuals.

Crosland’s recognition by WILG not only highlights his individual contributions but also reinforces the mission of Steinberg Law Firm, which has been serving the people of South Carolina since 1927, assisting victims of negligence in personal injury, workers’ compensation, and car accident cases.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927 including personal injury, workers’ compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800.

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 720-2800

pbaron@steinberglawfirm.com

https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/

Press Contact : Patti Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.