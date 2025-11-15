Attorney General Ford Secures Relief for Tenants, Reaches Settlement in Lawsuit with Property Management Software Company RealPage

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced his office has agreed to a settlement in his lawsuit against property management software company RealPage regarding the company’s activity that AG Ford alleges restricted free market competition and harmed Nevada tenants.

“If a company takes part in activity that harms Nevada consumers, make no mistake, I will intervene,” said AG Ford. “The outcome of this lawsuit is a win for Nevada renters who would otherwise have been kept from the benefits of free market competition like lower rental prices and better leasing terms. I am immensely proud of the work my staff did to reach this settlement, which will have real benefits for Nevadans.”

RealPage cooperated with the Office of the Attorney General’s investigation throughout the process and denies any allegations of wrongdoing.

With this settlement, RealPage has agreed to significant, practical limitations on its continued use of nonpublic data when calculating rent recommendations for its Nevada clients. Going forward, the nonpublic data will need to be anonymized; aggregated; and aged by at least three months.

In addition, within three months, RealPage must contribute $200,000 to the Office of the Attorney General to be used for rent relief for low-income Nevada residents. The OAG will determine eligible non-profit and/or governmental recipients and distribute those funds for the purpose of providing down payment assistance or rent reduction assistance to Nevada residents.

RealPage’s revenue management software products used nonpublic information provided by their clients to calculate rent recommendations, a process that lent itself to landlords in close proximity charging closely aligned rental prices. Many of Nevada’s largest landlords submit or have submitted information to RealPage on a regular basis. This nonpublic rental data includes a landlord’s rental prices from executed leases, lease terms and future occupancy.

As more landlords used RealPage’s software, the nonpublic information the company gathered resulted in price recommendations that cut into price competition.

Other states, as well as the Department of Justice, have filed a lawsuit against RealPage. In the event any of those parties reach settlements that include more restrictive terms concerning the use, sharing or disclosure of nonpublic information, today’s settlement has provisions that will provide Nevada with the benefit of those terms.

In addition, if any other settlement from that lawsuit provides any settling plaintiff with monetary relief that in the aggregate exceeds the amount of the $200,000 contribution RealPage has made to Nevada, then RealPage will make additional supplemental contribution(s) on a pro-rata basis to the Office of the Attorney General of up to $300,000.

