Black Travel Summit Names Milwaukee as 2026 Host City

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off its first international edition in Rio de Janeiro, Black Travel Summit announced that its 2026 flagship summit, themed “Renaissance: Rebirth.Renew.Reclaim,” will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The move brings the global gathering back to the United States, centering a city with deep Black history, a growing ecosystem of Black owned businesses, and a destination marketing organization that has made equity and inclusion core to its strategy.“Through this summit our goal is to travel our community: to move people, ideas, and opportunity across borders,” said Anita Moreau, Founder and CEO, Black Travel Summit. “Milwaukee’s commitment to honoring Black history, supporting local entrepreneurs, and building a more inclusive visitor economy makes it a powerful next chapter for our summit.”Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee has been home to African Americans for generations. Visitors can experience this legacy through institutions such as America’s Black Holocaust Museum and the Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum, along with a vibrant network of Black owned restaurants, shops, and cultural spaces. Visit Milwaukee has leaned into that heritage through its equity initiatives and supplier strategy that connects diverse owned businesses to tourism opportunities. Nearly sixty percent of Milwaukee residents identify as Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, Asian, or multiracial, with Black residents representing the city’s largest racial group.“On behalf of Visit Milwaukee, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Black Travel Summit to our city in 2026. Milwaukee offers the perfect backdrop, especially our vibrant neighborhoods, rich Black history and a hospitality community ready to embrace this global gathering of creators, entrepreneurs and travel professionals. We can’t wait to roll out the red carpet for the Black travel movement, showcase our city’s spirit and together build a memorable, impactful summit that inspires and connects.” said Peggy Williams-Smith, President and CEO, Visit Milwaukee.The 2026 edition, themed “Renaissance: Rebirth.Renew.Reclaim,” will build on the momentum of the Rio gathering, celebrating how local heritage can inspire global innovation across the Black travel ecosystem. Black Travel Summit will continue to convene creators, professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and destination partners from across the African diaspora. Programming will include main stage conversations, skills and strategy sessions, B2B matchmaking, and curated city experiences that connect attendees with Milwaukee’s neighborhoods, cultural institutions, and local businesses.Signature moments are expected to include the LaunchPad Accelerator and Pitch Competition, the Black Travel Film Festival, and the Black Travel Awards Gala. New collaborations will be tailored to Milwaukee’s creative and entrepreneurial ecosystem.“Our mission goes beyond convening and hosting a great event: it’s about creating tangible impact. Partnering with Milwaukee allows us to encourage the growth of new tours and experiences that tell fuller stories drawn from the rich history, creativity, and resilience of Milwaukee’s Black community,” said Eulanda Shead Osagiede, Chief Operating Officer, Black Travel Summit.“Being able to secure a destination is my favorite part of the Black Travel Summit. This is when we get to witness who’s truly intentional about welcoming Black travelers and investing in the growth of their local Black ecosystem. When Visit Milwaukee stepped up to bid for BTS 2026, they didn’t hesitate. In a time of uncertainty and removal of funding that supports initiatives like ours, actions speak way louder than words,” said Martinique Lewis, Chief Partnerships Officer, Black Travel Summit.Dates, host hotel, and partnership opportunities for Black Travel Summit 2026 in Milwaukee will be announced in the coming months.Registration and mediaMore details, including registration timelines and media credential information, will be available at blacktravelsummit.com . Partners and press may express interest directly via marketing@blacktravelsummit.com.About Black Travel SummitBlack Travel Summit is a global platform and annual gathering that celebrates, accelerates, and empowers Black travel creators, professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors. Through conferences, workshops, B2B meetings, and curated experiences, the summit champions Black travelers and travel leaders as central to the future of tourism. The 2026 theme is “Renaissance: Rebirth.Renew.Reclaim”

