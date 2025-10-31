Black Travel Summit 2025 in Rio with Embratur as Destination Host, Hyatt Returns, and BET+ Executive Keynote

Diaspórica: Legacy in Motion in Rio Nov 13 to 16: Embratur hosts, Hyatt returns, BET+ keynote, with American Airlines, AmaWaterways, Benin Tourism, AfroPunk.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Travel Summit returns with its first international edition in Rio de Janeiro, November 13 to 16, 2025, under the theme “Diaspórica: Legacy in Motion.” Embratur serves as Destination Host. Hyatt returns as Premier Sponsor. Additional collaborators include AfroPunk as Cultural Partner, Benin Tourism, American Airlines, and AmaWaterways. This marks six years of BTS and a milestone for Afrotourism, recognizing Black travelers and entrepreneurs as central to global tourism innovation.“Diaspora travel is a bridge: culture, commerce, and connection moving in both directions,” said Anita Moreau, Founder and CEO, Black Travel Summit. “With Diaspórica: Legacy in Motion unfolding in Brazil, Embratur’s leadership and Hyatt’s continued support help us convene community and move real outcomes.”Embratur: 2025 Destination SponsorHow they show up: Embratur powers the host city experience through lead backing, curated B2B matchmaking, and an exclusive breakout session."By hosting the Black Travel Summit in Brazil, we reaffirm our commitment to positioning the country as a global leader in Afrotourism. Promoting racial equality in tourism is not only a matter of justice—it is also a competitive advantage,” said Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur. “By strengthening experiences led by Black communities, generating income for local micro-entrepreneurs, and building truly inclusive destinations, we transform tourism into a tool for social and cultural development. We want Brazil to be recognized as an authentic, diverse, and engaged destination, where diversity is our greatest asset.”Hyatt: Premier SponsorHow they show up: For the fifth consecutive year, Hyatt is sponsoring BTS—this year’s summit will be held at Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro—and Hyatt is continuing its investment in programming that includes an Exclusive Panel and Breakout Session focused on cultivating the next generation of leaders, how authentic experiences can be leveraged to elevate your personal and professional brand, and more.Why it aligns: This is year five of Hyatt’s collaboration with BTS, reflecting Hyatt’s broader World of Care commitments that include expanding supplier relationships, cultivating leadership, and building career pathways that uplift and empower communities.“Hyatt has been honored to sponsor and collaborate with Black Travel Summit since the event’s inception six years ago,” said Michele Bondanelli, Global Sales Director, Hyatt. “In that time, Black Travel Summit has become more than just a moment–it’s grown into a movement. We look forward to another successful year of connections and community.”Benin Tourism: destination partner highlightHow they show up: Benin Tourism extends committed backing for BTS and will lead an exclusive session for attendees.AmaWaterways: sponsor highlightHow they show up: AmaWaterways has supported BTS for three consecutive years and shows up this year as the Opening Reception sponsor.American Airlines: presenting sponsor of the Black Travel Awards GalaHow they show up: American Airlines presents the Black Travel Awards Gala that honors excellence across media, entrepreneurship, and community impact.Cultural partner: AFROPUNKHow they show up: AFROPUNK offers discounted tickets for BTS 2025 attendees and an Exclusive Press Pass program limited to 5 to 10 backstage spots for on site coverage.Special guests and lineupFeatured speakers include Jason Harvey, EVP and General Manager of BET+ as keynote, Malik Yoba, and Sophia Costa. Special guests include Tania Neres dos Santos. Brands in attendance include Visit Jordan, Lunfarda Travel, Fora Travel, Visit Panama, and more.“Taking this summit to Rio matters. You can feel the rhythm of the diaspora, where heritage and innovation dance together in real time. My time building across Latin America taught me this simple truth: culture leads, strategy follows." said Jason Harvey, EVP & GM, BET+. "That’s why this moment resonates. BET+ champions creators, founders, and communities whose stories cross borders and move markets." Registration and media: Passes, partnership details, and the developing agenda are available at blacktravelsummit.com . Media may request credentials here and interviews using the contact below.About Black Travel SummitBlack Travel Summit is the premier annual gathering for Black travel creators, professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors. The 2025 theme is Diaspórica: Legacy in Motion.

Black Travel Summit Rio 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.