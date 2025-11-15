Top Luxury Realtor Jimmy Heckenberg Lists 2025 Fully Renovated Smart Home in Sherman Oaks’ Royal Woods

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listed by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty, the residence at 3873 Royal Woods Drive presents a newly completed, fully permitted to-the-studs renovation on a 10,114-square-foot lot in one of Sherman Oaks’ most desirable enclaves. Completed in 2025, the 4-bedroom, 3-bath home spans 2,618 square feet and combines contemporary architecture with advanced smart-home systems and carefully curated materials throughout.

Every major system—including electrical, plumbing, HVAC, roofing, and windows—has been newly installed under full permits. The exterior features smooth stucco, a new roofline, and a statement driveway leading to a two-car garage and gated courtyard entry. Inside, the home’s open-concept plan is defined by high ceilings, expansive glass walls, and abundant natural light.

The kitchen, dining, and living areas are designed as a cohesive central gathering space. The chef’s kitchen includes custom white oak cabinetry, quartz countertops, and a professional 48-inch dual-fuel range. A large family room with a modern fireplace and wood-paneled accent wall connects directly to the backyard through a five-panel folding door, encouraging fluid indoor-outdoor living.

The rear grounds are designed for year-round enjoyment, featuring stone pavers, a 20-foot container pool, a sun deck, and a landscaped lawn surrounded by mature plantings. Technological integration extends throughout the home, with a Sonos audio system, Lutron lighting, automated window treatments, and a comprehensive security setup.

The primary suite includes a spa-inspired bath, while two secondary bedrooms share a full bath, and a fourth bedroom with an ensuite provides flexibility for guests or workspace needs. Located in the Royal Woods neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, the property offers proximity to Ventura and Wilshire Boulevards, major canyon routes, and local schools.

With its combination of thoughtful design, modern infrastructure, and fully permitted construction, 3873 Royal Woods Drive represents a complete contemporary rebuild within a highly sought-after pocket of Los Angeles. The property is offered at $2,772,000.

