Brentwood Luxury Estate Receives $1,000,000 Price Reduction Now Offered at $12,495,000

12227 Tweed Ln Los Angeles, CA 90049

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked at the end of one of Brentwood’s most coveted cul-de-sacs, this newly constructed estate presents an extraordinary opportunity with a significant $1 million price reduction, now listed at $12,495,000. Gated, secure, and set on an expansive nearly 12,000-square-foot flat lot, the property offers an uncommon level of privacy and prestige in the heart of the Westside.

Crafted by GME Development, the residence spans more than 10,200 square feet, featuring 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including a private 1-bedroom guest house. Every finish and detail has been executed with meticulous precision—Venetian plaster walls, imported Italian stone, designer collections from Milan’s most respected houses, and sophisticated architectural lines that elevate the home to a level rarely found in Los Angeles. Fleetwood walls of glass and dramatic volumes create seamless transitions between indoor refinement and outdoor serenity.

The backyard is a resort-caliber retreat, framed by mature landscaping and centered around a striking 40-foot pool and spa. A heated covered terrace, full outdoor kitchen, and expansive lawns provide an unmatched setting for both large-scale entertaining and tranquil everyday living.

The interiors are equally exceptional. The primary wing boasts nearly 14-foot vaulted ceilings, dual walk-in closets, a private fireplace lounge, and a spa-inspired bath. The Molteni-designed kitchen, equipped with Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances, anchors the main level, complemented by a hidden chef’s kitchen and walk-in pantry. The lower level extends the experience with a 5K theater, full gym, spa/massage room, wine cellar, and lounge—each space naturally illuminated by a rare full-length light well.

A detached 800-square-foot ADU with its own address offers unparalleled versatility for guests, staff, or private office use. Six HVAC zones, an elevator servicing all levels, and a gated motor court ensure exceptional comfort and effortless living.

Set moments from Brentwood’s top dining, shopping, and leisure amenities, this estate represents a distinctive blend of scale, privacy, craftsmanship, and design. With its newly adjusted price of $12,495,000, this is one of the most compelling offerings currently available in the Westside luxury market, listed by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty.



