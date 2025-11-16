Historic Italian Furniture Manufacturer Modenese Furniture Successfully Expands into Southeast Asian Luxury Market

207-year-old luxury furniture house showcases handcrafted collections at Italian Expo Da Nang 2025 in Vietnam

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modenese Furniture , a distinguished Italian luxury furniture manufacturer established in 1818, has successfully completed its strategic entry into the Southeast Asian market through participation in the Italian Expo Da Nang 2025, held from November 6 to 8, 2025, at the Da Nang Fair Exhibition Center in Vietnam.The company's participation marks a significant milestone in the seven-generation family business's expansion, which has built its reputation by creating bespoke furniture for royal palaces, luxury villas, and high-end residences across Europe, the Middle East, and North America. The three-day exhibition demonstrated growing demand for authentic Italian craftsmanship in Southeast Asia's rapidly expanding luxury sector.Modenese Furniture specializes in handcrafted classic baroque and contemporary furniture collections , each piece individually created using traditional techniques passed down through generations of Italian artisans. The company's portfolio encompasses complete interior solutions, including living room furnishings, bedroom suites, dining collections, executive office furniture, custom kitchens, walk-in closets, and boiserie panels, complemented by an exclusive lighting collection featuring crystal chandeliers and decorative fixtures.The manufacturer's signature aesthetic combines solid wood construction with precious materials, including 24-karat gold leaf applications, hand-carved baroque details, marquetry inlay work, Italian marble surfaces, and luxurious fabric upholstery. Each piece is fully customizable in dimensions, colors, fabrics, and finishes, ensuring clients receive unique creations tailored to their specific design visions.Vietnam's emergence as a key market for luxury goods positioned the country as an ideal entry point for Modenese Furniture's expansion in Southeast Asia. The exhibition attracted a sophisticated audience demonstrating strong appreciation for European heritage brands and authentic Italian design, aligning with the company's commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship while serving contemporary luxury lifestyles.The exhibition showcased a curated selection of signature pieces that represented the breadth of Italian luxury design traditions. The showcase presented collections suitable for residential estates, boutique hotels, and premium commercial developments, demonstrating the versatility of Italian artisanal production for various applications.The Italian Expo Da Nang 2025, organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam under the patronage of the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi and the Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, represented the first exhibition in Vietnam entirely dedicated to Made in Italy excellence. The event provided Modenese Furniture direct access to regional buyers, interior designers, architects, and luxury property developers throughout Southeast Asia.Following the successful exhibition, the company plans to establish permanent distribution partnerships in key Southeast Asian markets and develop relationships with premium interior design firms throughout the region. This expansion complements the company's existing international presence in markets such as the Middle East, North Africa, West Africa, and the United States.The Da Nang exhibition reinforced Modenese Furniture's commitment to bringing authentic Italian furniture-making traditions to new markets while maintaining the artisanal quality standards that have defined the brand for more than two centuries. Each piece leaving the company's Italian workshops continues to embody the legacy of craftsmanship, timeless elegance, and meticulous attention to detail that has served royal families and discerning clients worldwide since 1818.About Modenese FurnitureFounded in 1818, Modenese Furniture is an Italian luxury furniture manufacturer specializing in handcrafted classic baroque and contemporary interior furnishings. The seven-generation family business creates bespoke furniture collections for palaces, luxury villas, and high-end residential and commercial projects worldwide, maintaining traditional Italian artisanal techniques while serving contemporary design needs. The company offers complete turnkey interior design services including on-site measurements, custom manufacturing, and worldwide installation for exclusive projects.

