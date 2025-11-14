Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board Will Meet November 20, 2025

The Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board (EPAB) will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20. The meeting will take place remotely via the internet on Microsoft Teams and is open to the public. The agenda and handouts will be posted on the advisory board’s website.

What: Meeting of the Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board

When: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Microsoft Teams (Join the meeting)

Call Toll free: 1-503-446-4951 | Participant pin code: 859 956 391 #

Who: Members of the Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board

The Legislature established the advisory board with enactment of ORS 276A.270-276. The board will advise the state chief information officer (CIO) on key decisions and strategic choices about how the state CIO manages and operates the state’s web portal services.

The Oregon.gov portal is the connection point for citizens to access state agency services and information on the internet. The board provides oversight to specific websites, services and online payments where agencies choose to utilize the state CIO’s E-Government Program as their service provider.

With the board’s advice, the state CIO wants to make the Oregon web portal services and their operation as effective as they can be for Oregonians to interact with state government.