Linqia Introduces Marco AI, an Intelligent Assistant Powering the Future of Influencer Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linqia , the leading independent influencer marketing agency, today announced its latest feature, Marco AI. Named after Linqia’s starfish mascot, Marco is a conversational virtual assistant that will help plan, execute and analyze influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of influencer marketers.AI is rapidly becoming integral to influencer marketers, helping brands streamline workflows and spark creativity. Linqia’s recently released State of the Influencer Marketing Report found that 74% of marketers now use AI to generate ideas and write influencer briefs.With Marco AI built directly into Linqia’s technology platform, “Resonate,” marketers now have an intelligent assistant designed to help them through every stage of launching an influencer campaign, from finding the right influencers, to writing campaign briefs, to analyzing performance.A true co-pilot that works through natural language prompts, Marco AI simplifies complex workflows by:Pulling together suggested influencers based on vertical, performance metrics, or top performers from past campaignsCreating and optimizing campaign briefs based on a high level campaign description with instant suggestions to refine or punch up for creatorsAnalyzing performance within and across campaigns, giving holistic engagement rates, views, and other metrics“Marco AI represents a leap forward for how teams collaborate and create within our Resonate platform,” said Daniel Schotland, COO of Linqia. “It’s not just about automating tasks, it’s about amplifying human creativity, insight, and decision-making with contextual intelligence. It’s like having a strategist, analyst, and editor—all in one.”The introduction of Marco AI marks a major milestone in Linqia’s mission to blend technology and creativity. Early testing showed that Marco AI can reduce the time it takes from brief to client review by up to 25%, while improving overall satisfaction and collaboration across teams.“Our goal with Marco AI is simple,” added Schotland. “Empower every marketer, creator, and strategist with the tools to move faster, think bigger, and stay ahead of what’s next in the creator economy.”

