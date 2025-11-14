Too Lost Expands Global Reach, Inking New Deal With Melon in South Korea

Too Lost has secured a direct partnership with Melon, South Korea’s top DSP, opening access for its artists and labels to a key music market in Asia.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent music company Too Lost has signed a direct partnership with Melon , South Korea’s largest local digital service provider (DSP). This deal gives Too Lost’s roster of artists and labels access to one of Asia’s most important music markets.Melon, which is operated by Kakao Entertainment Corporation, has been a dominant player in South Korea’s music industry since its launch in 2004. Melon has played a major role in the rise of K-pop globally by providing a homegrown platform where hit songs are often first charted, measured, and promoted before gaining international traction. This DSP’s dominance has made it a critical marketplace for both local and international acts seeking exposure to Korean audiences.For Too Lost, the timing of this agreement reflects a clear strategy of expanding its global influence in the independent sector. The company specializes in digital distribution, rights management, and publishing support for a wide range of independent artists and labels. By striking a direct deal with Melon, Too Lost widens its ability to deliver music to a highly engaged listener base. It also gives rights holders access to a new revenue stream.This new partnership is particularly poignant in its arrival due to South Korea’s position as one of the fastest-growing music markets worldwide. According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), South Korea consistently ranks among the top ten recorded music markets. Streaming services drive the majority of revenue growth within the country—important when Asia maintains its status as the region most focused on physical sales.Too Lost emphasizes that this collaboration aligns with its broader mission of supporting independent creators on a global scale. With Melon, artists working with Too Lost now have an opportunity to connect with a large and influential base beyond just North America and Europe. For independent labels navigating international markets, such direct partnerships reduce barriers to entry and improve the chances of sustainable growth with access to a larger market.“This partnership is about breaking borders for independent artists,” said Greg Hirschhorn, CEO of Too Lost. “Melon is one of the most influential platforms in the world, and connecting our creators directly to its audience helps make independence truly global.”Too Lost’s new Melon partnership is strengthening its position as a distribution partner that can deliver worldwide opportunities. The deal highlights how independent companies are increasingly tapping into global markets to diversify their reach and ensure their artists have access to fans wherever streaming culture is strongest.About Too LostToo Lost is a music and technology company, providing SaaS solutions for independent music rights holders. Our distribution and publishing services deliver, monetize and protect songs across the globe for over 400,000+ musicians, record labels, studios, brands, investors, and platforms.Too Lost is a proud member of The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and Merlin. We are headquartered in New York City—with offices in Los Angeles and Reykjavík.

