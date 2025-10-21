The All-American Rejects Debuts Under Independent Banner—Sign Global Distribution Deal with Too Lost

Photo Credit: Andy Knight Photo Credit: Brandon Showers (Pictured: David Surnow, Antony Bland, Matt Messer)

The All-American Rejects have marked a new era in their career with the announcement of their first album in over a decade—Sandbox.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The All-American Rejects have marked a new era in their career with the announcement of their first album in over a decade—Sandbox. The new album will be released February 2026 under a global distribution agreement with Too Lost that highlights both the band’s independence and forward-thinking approach.After a 13-year hiatus from full-length studio work since Kids In The Street (2012), the Stillwater, Oklahoma pop-rock mainstays are now operating under their own terms independently. The band is leveraging a direct global distribution deal established with support from Acumen Music and administered by Too Lost—allowing them to maintain creative control of their music while broadening their reach.Their first single off the album “Sandbox,” officially launched on April 24, 2025, was described by lead singer Tyson Ritter as “war through the lens of a child. Exploding cereal, jump rope trip wires, water balloon grenades, pigtails—crosshairs.” The project signals a shift to a more personal, evolved sound while retaining the anthemic hooks that defined their earlier staples like “Swing, Swing” and “Gives You Hell.” New singles “Easy Come, Easy Go” and “Search Party!” helped the band showcase new music on their grassroots tour this year.In recent interviews, the band has been clear about their new direction. Ritter stated, “It’s to close a gap in the economic disparity where big ticket machines—that are literally breaking anti-trust laws—gatekeeping art, being the masters of the entire ecosystem of concerts. So we’re building a platform for artists to actually have access to their audience via the kind-hearted backyards of those that might be willing to let them get in front of their fans at eye level.”Too Lost is a New York-based music distribution and publishing technology platform first founded in 2021. The company provides digital distribution to all major streaming services, along with integrated publishing administration and royalty accounting tools for independent artists, labels, and managers. Its focus is putting control back into the hands of creators by offering transparent accounting and efficient global reach.For acts like The All-American Rejects, this partnership underscores the continued shift of well-established artists moving toward direct distribution, rather than traditional record label structures, to reach their audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.