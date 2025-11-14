Contact: (315) 428-4351

Release Date: November 14, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $7 Million Project to Ease Congestion and Enhance Safety at Key Intersections in Northern Onondaga County Project Includes Reconfigured Ramps, Dedicated Turn Lanes, and a New Signal to Improve Traffic Flow at Several Junctions in the Town of Clay, Town of Cicero, and Village of North Syracuse New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the start of a $7 million transportation infrastructure project to ease congestion and enhance safety at several of northern Onondaga County’s busiest intersections. The project will reconstruct seven junctions in the fast-growing towns of Clay and Cicero, and the Village of North Syracuse, creating more efficient traffic flow for drivers entering and exiting State Route 481, Interstate 81, and some of the most frequently used roadways in the region. Safely accommodating multi-modal users is also a key focus of the project, with the addition of new crosswalks and traffic light video detection, which will help promote connectivity for those who rely on alternative modes of transportation. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Modernization and momentum go hand-in hand, and DOT is fundamentally modernizing the transportation network in and around the City of Syracuse with the I-81 project as well as key capital investments like these projects. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, infrastructure investments large and small are keeping traffic and pedestrians moving safely, making commutes more predictable, and ultimately improving the quality of life for tens of thousands of people living in and visiting Central New York.” The Onondaga County Priority Intersections Project will address areas of concern along State Route 31, U.S. Route 11, Soule Road, Lakeshore Road, and Bear Road, where backups and delays are prevalent at peak hours, by reimagining how these critical access points function. State Route 481 Northbound Off-Ramp to State Route 31 – Drone Image 1 Here and Drone Image 2 Here: Construction is underway in the Town of Clay, where modifications are being made to the State Route 481 northbound off-ramp to State Route 31. The existing one-lane off-ramp will become two-lanes, improving traffic flow, and preventing backups onto the highway. This heavily-traveled exit connects drivers traveling westbound on State Route 31 to a thriving mixed-use corridor, lined with a variety of dining and retail options, to local neighborhoods off Soule Road, and further west, to the Village of Baldwinsville. State Route 31 eastbound leads drivers to a rapidly growing stretch of rural roadway on the eastern edge of the Town of Clay, that connects to the Town of Cicero. Soule Road On-Ramp to State 481 Southbound – Drone Image Here: In the spring of 2026, work begins on the southbound side of State Route 481, where changes will be made at the Soule Road on-ramp to State Route 481 southbound. This significant artery not only connects traffic to the highway, but services northbound traffic on Soule Road, destined for the State Route 31 corridor, and southbound traffic, destined for housing developments and County Route 57 (Oswego Road). The on-ramp will be converted to two-lanes, merging into one-lane as it approaches the entrance to State Route 481 southbound. Crabtree Lane at U.S. Route 11 and State Route 31 – Drone Image 1 Here and Drone Image 2 Here: Just to the east of the Town of Clay, in the Town of Cicero, major changes are planned along Crabtree Lane at both its intersections with U.S. Route 11 and State Route 31 to help reduce congestion near the overburdened Interstate 81 interchange. Modifications to Crabtree Lane, between U.S. Route 11 and State Route 31, include: • Installing a traffic island to prevent vehicles from making a left turn onto U.S. Route 11 southbound from Crabtree Lane • Transforming Crabtree Lane into a no-outlet roadway where it intersects with State Route 31 • Constructing a new crosswalk along the east side of U.S. Route 11 at Crabtree Lane State Route 31 at Interstate 81 Southbound On-Ramp – Drone Image Here: After Crabtree Lane becomes a closed-end street at State Route 31, construction will begin on a dedicated right-turn only slip ramp from State Route 31 eastbound to the I-81 southbound on-ramp. The new configuration will add a second lane to the on-ramp, creating more room for vehicles entering the highway, and improving traffic flow for motorists bypassing the interchange to travel eastbound on State Route 31. Additionally, a new crosswalk along the south side of State Route 31 will be constructed and include two rectangular rapid flashing beacons, providing safer opportunities for foot traffic to cross the roadway in this active commercial hub. Lakeshore Road at State Route 31: A short distance east on State Route 31, the Lakeshore Road intersection will also be restructured, making it safer and more efficient for traffic entering or leaving this roadway, densely populated with residential neighborhoods. This work includes: • Installing a new traffic signal with video detection • Modifying southbound Lakeshore Road at Lakeshore Road spur to include a dedicated left-turn only lane • Installing a new crosswalk on the north side of State Route 31 at Lakeshore Road U.S. Route 11 at Bear Road – Drone Image Here: Just to the south, in the Town of Cicero and Village of North Syracuse, another high-traffic intersection is also being transformed. On U.S. Route 11 southbound, at Bear Road, the existing four lanes, along this restaurant lined roadway, will be reconfigured and restriped, creating two dedicated left turn lanes for traffic heading eastbound on Bear Road, one through lane for traffic going toward North and South Main Street in the Village of North Syracuse, and one right only turn lane, for traffic heading westbound on Bear Road. Bear Road On-Ramp to Interstate 481 Southbound – Drone Image Here: NYSDOT is using its right-of-way to add a third lane along Bear Road eastbound, between U.S. Route 11 and the on-and-off ramps to State Route 481, to accommodate the two new turn lanes from U.S. Route 11, streamlining traffic, reducing congestion, and making it safer for everyone traveling in this fast-growing area. Additional modifications on Bear Road at the intersection with State Route 481 southbound include: • Two new left turn lanes for eastbound traffic on Bear Road entering the ramp to State Route 481 southbound • Adding a second lane to the I-481 southbound on-ramp to accommodate additional lanes on Bear Road • Removing slip ramp from Bear Road westbound to State Route 481 southbound, with westbound traffic required to turn right at the traffic signal Throughout the duration of the project, new curb ramps will be added and outdated curb ramps will be replaced to ensure accessibility and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and alterations to drainage structures will be made to coincide with freshly paved roadways. The Onondaga County Priority Intersection Project is state funded and anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2026. State Senator Christopher Ryan said, State Senator Christopher J. Ryan said, “This project couldn’t come at a more important time for northern Onondaga County. As traffic patterns continue to shift with I-81 construction, these upgrades will ease congestion, improve safety, and create smarter connections for everyone. With these investments the State is not only improving traffic flow but also making our roadways safer and more accessible for all modes of transportation. I’m grateful to Commissioner Dominguez and the Department of Transportation for prioritizing these intersections that so many families, commuters, and small businesses depend on every day.” Assembly Transportation Committee Chair William Magnarelli said, “I am pleased to see NYSDOT beginning these important projects in Clay and Cicero to reduce congestion and improve safety. As Micron begins construction in the next year and the I-81 project continues, these improvements will help improve traffic flow and mitigate the impacts on residents.” Assemblymember Albert Stripe said, “In this transformative era of growth for Central New York – and especially Northern Onondaga County – these upgrades are critical to maintaining safety and convenience. These infrastructure projects deliver common-sense enhancements that protect both drivers and pedestrians at some of the county’s busiest intersections, helping prevent accidents or blockages before they start. As traffic is projected to increase in the oncoming years with major projects like Micron on the horizon, we must ensure our region has the modern infrastructure it needs to support that growth.” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, "Investing and modernizing our infrastructure is important more than ever as our community is growing for the first time in generations. My administration has dedicated historic dollars to upgrade our local infrastructure but we cannot do it alone. I want to thank the state for being reliable partners in updating and modernizing state-owned infrastructure at these important sites!" ###

