Release Date: November 10, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Reopening of Historic Erie Canal Lift Bridge in Brockport, Monroe County Modernization of 110-Year-Old Structure Will Extend Service Life While Maintaining Historic Charm Rehabilitation of Iconic Bridge Builds on New York’s Investments Along Historic Erie Canal New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that the historic lift bridge carrying State Route 19 over the Erie Canal in the Village of Brockport, Monroe County, has reopened following an extensive rehabilitation that modernized the structure and extended its service life by three decades. With an upgraded lift system, new deck and several other improvements, the 110-year-old bridge will provide enhanced safety and resiliency along an important travel link to the Village of Brockport, a vibrant community along the Erie Canal with a bustling business district and Victorian charm. “The construction of the Erie Canal transformed New York State, expanding the transportation network of our state, creating access to global commerce and providing for the westward expansion of our nation, and the Department of Transportation continues to honor its 200-year legacy by preserving these iconic lift bridges for future generations,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “I’d like to thank everyone in the Village of Brockport for their patience and understanding throughout the duration of this project, and I sincerely hope that residents and visitors appreciate the beauty and historical significance of this finished product, which will preserve the lifespan of this iconic lift bridge for future generations to enjoy.” The State Route 19 steel truss lift bridge was built in 1915. As an important component of the Erie Canal system and a registered National Historic Landmark, the bridge benefits from protections that ensure it continues to look as it did early in the 20th century, with its trusses and lift towers preserved. As part of the bridge’s rehabilitation, its decks and portions of the truss system were replaced with high-strength, galvanized steel. To complete work on the trusses, the bridge was dismantled and the trusses moved to an area near the Canal, where more than 80% of the steel was replaced. Upgrades were also made to the mechanical and electrical components within the bridge’s vertical lifting system, which raises and lowers the bridge to accommodate canal traffic. Additional improvements included the rehabilitation of the bridge towers, installation of new bridge rails and repainting of the bridge in its existing shade of green. Pedestrian enhancements were also made including new signage, pavement markings and a realigned canal path on the bridge’s north end to improve visibility for both pedestrians and motorists. The Village of Brockport is listed on the National Register of Historic places and is the largest community along State Route 19, which is also a primary travel route to the SUNY Brockport campus and a key conduit for the region’s many agricultural products. While the lift bridge has reopened to traffic, construction activities will continue adjacent to the structure and the traveling public should be advised of occasional short-term delays. Rehabilitation of the State Route 19 bridge is part of a $29.1 million project to modernize and preserve New York State’s iconic canal structures. The project also included the State Route 98 lift bridge over the Erie Canal in the nearby Village of Albion and builds on the Department’s prior successes in rehabilitating similar lift bridges in the Villages of Fairport and Spencerport, a $16.9 million project. New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “We are thankful for the efforts of our partners at DOT to fully rehabilitate this historic lift bridge for the next generation of Brockport residents and visitors. We appreciate the patience of the community while this critical work was completed.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook , follow us on X or Instagram , or visit our website . For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

