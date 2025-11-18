TWS Embraces Veterans with Exclusive Discount Program

TWS Announces Its Veterans Discount Program To Help Veterans That Depend On Hemp For Their Well Being Save Up To 25 Percent.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TWS, a leader in the hemp industry for over six years, announced today a new initiative to support U.S. veterans. The company is now offering an exclusive discount program for all veterans as a way of saying thank you for their service and sacrifices for the country.

The Veteran Discount program, expected to be launched immediately, aids veterans by providing them with discounts ranging from 10% to 25% on all products TWS carries on their website.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much for us. We believe in giving back to those who’ve given all,” said a company spokesperson. “In these challenging times, we hope that our products can offer some comfort and relaxation, especially to our revered heroes."

TWS is known for its commitment to its customers and responsible selling of hemp products. The company uses an industry-standard age gate, similar to those used in the tobacco and alcohol industry online, to verify the legality of their consumer base. Its commitment to uphold the age restriction law showcases TWS as a responsible and lawful entity in the hemp industry.

To take advantage of the Veteran Discount, veterans are required to send their military ID to info@texasweedsyndicate.com with the subject line VETERAN DISCOUNT. The TWS team will then verify the submitted information and apply the discount to the veteran's account.

In addition to the discount program, TWS carries a wide range of hemp products in their online shop, all sourced from trusted and reliable growers. Each of the products undergoes a rigorous quality check to ensure top-notch quality and purity. TWS carries a large variety of hemp products from THCA Flower to edibles like gummies and their new soon to come Delta 9 infused caramels.

In the six years the company has been in operation, TWS has established itself as a trusted entity in the hemp industry, with customer satisfaction at the helm of its priority list.

This Veteran Discount initiative joins the ranks of many such customer-centric efforts by the company to ensure everyone can enjoy the benefits of their premium hemp products.

For more information about TWS, or to explore their wide range of hemp products, please visit https://texasweedsyndicate.com/.

About TWS

TWS is a Houston-based company that has been a responsible seller of hemp products for over six years. The company prides itself on adhering to the highest standards of customer service and product quality and is committed to providing customers the peace of mind knowing they are buying from a reputable and ethical organization.

