IS&T Launches New Cloud and DevOps IT Solutions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IS&T, a leading provider of Managed IT Services in Houston, Texas, embarks on a new journey in the IT realm, catapulting their range of services to remarkable heights. The company takes pride in announcing three new offerings – cloud consulting, cloud managed services, and DevOps consulting and automation services.

IS&T continues to strengthen the IT backbone for businesses, now aiding them in the transition to cloud technology. The company's cloud consulting services are meticulously designed to guide businesses in their cloud adoption journey through an optimal blend of structured planning, expert advice, and full-scale execution.

The unveiling of IS&T's 24/7 cloud managed services represents an evolution of enterprise IT service management. Recognizing the inevitability of cloud evolution, these services promise round-the-clock server monitoring, timely troubleshooting, and seamless remote IT infrastructure management.

To assure businesses of an ecosystem thriving on faster software delivery and boosted operational efficiency, IS&T's DevOps consulting and automation services merit acknowledgment. A key game-changer in software development, these services promise a collaborative environment where development, operations, and testing go hand-in-hand.

"With these new offerings, we aim to provide comprehensive technology services meeting the requirements of modern businesses," said Scott Lard the spokesperson for IS&T. "Our goal is to partner with our clients, guiding them through the complexities of cloud technology and streamlining their software development processes through automation. We believe our new journey will yield fruitful results for our clients."

It is the melding of innovation, excellence, and unparalleled customer services that makes IS&T the go-to solution for companies seeking IT transformation. The introduction of cloud managed services, cloud consulting, and DevOps consulting and automation services only serves to further reinforce the company's dominance in the managed IT services sector.

About IS&T

IS&T is an innovative, professional IT services provider based in Houston, Texas. With a mission to provide complete IT solutions that empower businesses, IS&T consistently serves a wide range of clients seeking transformative IT solutions and services.

