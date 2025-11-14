ICYMI: Federal Cases by the District of Utah During the Recent Government Shutdown

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – During the lapse in government funding, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah continued its mission to protect public safety and prosecute federal cases. Below are some of the indictments, pleas of guilty, and sentencings obtained during the shutdown.

Oct. 9, 2025

Ryan Michael Gaines, 32, of Santa Clara, Utah, pleaded guilty to damaging government property, specifically a Department of Homeland Security Transit Van in April 2025. As a result, the damage to the van totaled $2,883.20. Gaines’ sentencing is set for January 7, 2026, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at 11:30 a.m. in courtroom 2B 206 in St. George, Utah.

Oct. 14, 2025

Hector Luis Castillo-Reyes, 33, a Nicaraguan citizen living in the United States illegally, was indicted by a federal grand jury after he allegedly obtained approximately 104,000 blue M30 fentanyl pills that field-tested positive for fentanyl and weighed 23 pounds total. Castillo-Reyes was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He had his initial appearance on the indictment on October 30, 2025.

Oct. 14, 2025

Mario Guzman Bonilla, 20, a Honduran citizen living in the United States illegally, was indicted by a federal grand Jury on October 14, 2025, after law enforcement in Washington County, Utah, seized ten packages of narcotics from his vehicle. The packages tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weigh of 10 kilograms of fentanyl powder. Guzman Bonilla was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He had his initial appearance on the indictment on October 20, 2025.

Oct. 15, 2025

Darwin Brock, 58 of Lapoint, Utah, was indicted by a federal grand jury for abusive sexual contact of a child in Indian Country after he allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a victim under the age of 12. His initial appearance on the indictment is scheduled for November 18, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. in courtroom 8.4 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Oct. 29, 2025

Diriyeh Gass, 18, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was charged by a federal grand jury after he allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver of a vehicle that Gass then carjacked. Officers were able to stop the vehicle in Salt Lake City, Utah, but Gass took off on foot. Because Gass possessed the victim’s earbuds, the officers were able to track Gass to his home in Salt Lake City where Gass was arrested. Officers also seized a Hi-Point C9 9mm handgun from his home. Gass’s initial appearance on the indictment was on November 4, 2025.

Nov. 12, 2025

Thomas Paul Madden, 67, of Washington City, Utah, was sentenced to 100 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay $13,860,988.56 in restitution after he engaged in a yearslong scheme in which he defrauded over 200 people out of $25 million. In addition to his term of imprisonment, the court also sentenced Madden to two years’ supervised release.