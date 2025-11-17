Inmate Sentenced To Five Years’ Imprisonment For Attempting To Distribute Drugs In A Federal Prison

SCRANTON, The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Julian Beavers, age 39, an inmate at United States Penitentiary- Canaan, was sentenced on November 14, 2025, to five years’ imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for attempting to provide fentanyl, marijuana and xylazine to other inmates.

According to United States Attorney Brian D. Miller, on April 13, 2023, while sorting incoming mail, correctional officers at USP Canaan, Waymart, Pennsylvania, intercepted a large manilla envelope containing papers soaked in fentanyl, marijuana and xylazine ultimately destined for Beavers. Investigation revealed that Beavers conspired with other individuals outside of the facility to have the drugs packaged and shipped into the prison for his own personal use and for distribution. Beavers was at USP Canaan serving a 130 month sentence imposed by a District Court Judge in the United States District Court in Buffalo, New York for possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and fentanyl. The 60 month sentence was imposed to run consecutive to his New York sentence.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts prosecuted the case.

