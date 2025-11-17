Memphis Woman Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Federal Covid-19 Relief Programs of Over $500,000

Memphis, TN – A Memphis woman has pled guilty to defrauding two federal programs intended to help people survive the COVID-19 pandemic out of over half a million dollars. D. Michael Dunavant, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, announced the guilty plea today.

Deashley Tabor, 37, pled guilty on October 6, 2025 before Chief United States District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to making false claims against the United States Government. According to information presented in court, Tabor and her co-conspirator defrauded the United States Government out of over $560,000 dollars by filing fraudulent applications for unemployment benefits in over 27 different states during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tabor and her co-conspirator also defrauded the federally funded Tennessee Emergency Cash Assistance (ECA) program of approximately $15,000 dollars by creating fake employment termination notices for themselves and others. The ECA program was intended to provide financial assistance to families that had been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of lost employment.

Tabor is scheduled to be sentenced on January 16, 2026. She faces up to 25 years in federal prison.

United States Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, "Protection of the United States Treasury is a top priority for the Department of Justice, and our office is absolutely committed to bringing to justice those who would seek to take unfair advantage of critical government resources through fraud during the challenging and uncertain time of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The case was investigated by the United States Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General and by the United States Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General.

The case was prosecuted on behalf of the government by Assistant United States Attorney Tony R. Arvin.

