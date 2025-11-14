Submit Release
Judges in the Classroom Brings Civic Learning to Kern Students

Through the program, students learn firsthand how the judicial system works and why civic understanding matters. It’s designed to make civic education accessible to every school by bringing local judges to campus — giving students who can’t travel to a courthouse the opportunity to experience the judicial process up close.

