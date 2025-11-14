‘Bellwether’ Trial Over Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder Opens in Los Angeles

(Subscription required) The four-week trial, featuring plaintiffs Monica Kent and Deborah Schultz, two women who got ovarian cancer, is the first from among talcum powder lawsuits coordinated in California’s state courts and could be a harbinger for similar trials in 2026.

